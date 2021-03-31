The spirit of Jack Christianson abides

Emma asked if Jack were interested and he said he could be there in half an hour. I left the “church” and Jack made a beeline for Calistoga.

Later he filled me in on what transpired in the barn.

Emma greeted him warmly and led him to the barn. His palms were sweaty and his heart was racing. As he knelt down to examine the crate contents, he immediately felt like he was looking at a Holy Grail of Harleys. Simply by looking at the motor, he was able to identify the model.

There was a long pause before Emma asked if the crate had any value. Jack had a lump in his throat, but indicated that the contents were valuable. She asked, if he were interested in buying the crate. After a pause, he replied that he was interested, but was not prepared to offer what the crate was worth.

He reached for his wallet and found a business card with the following information on it: Dudley Perkins: Harley Davidson Motorcycles: San Francisco, Ca. He handed Emma the card and said she should call Perkins and mention Jack’s name and he was certain a man would come to her barn and make her an offer.

Near the end of the story, Jack’s eyes began to water. I could hardly contain myself and wanted to shout, “Jack! You could have easily bought your dream Harley!”