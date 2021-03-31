The spirit of Jack Christianson abides

Editor’s Note: The author submitted this essay after a recent story in the St. Helena Star stirred old memories. The St. Helena Police Department recovered a vintage Harley-Davidson motorcycle restored by the late Jack Christianson and stolen in 2018. It has been returned to his family.
It is highly likely that only about 10-12 members of a loosely scattered brotherhood of seekers are aware of what was probably the smallest Christian church in the history of St. Helena.
The highly unconventional church was built on Hillview Place and led by a highly unconventional pastor. Although he was a devout Christian he was not a “Bible thumper,” and eschewed citing chapter or verse. In fact, he occasionally unleashed salty, maritime expressions to illustrate a point even if the metaphors or idioms were not appropriate for women or children.
The pastor was Jack Christianson and if he were still alive, he would set his Nordic jaw and bark; “I am not a pastor!” However, with love and reverence, I am prepared to defend my premise.
This odyssey began in 1975 when Jack asked me to build an auto shop/motorcycle refurbishing center. In his younger days he raced Harley Davidson “bikes” and it was his long-time dream of locating a “barn-find;” (an abandoned classic Harley) that he could restore. Until that time he refurbished mostly lower-valued Harley imports.
The unusual building did not have pews, an altar or stained glass, but a 10-ton automobile hoist, workbench and enough tools to repair autos and especially refurbish motorcycles.
As for the “church,” there were no regular meetings, no prescribed litany, only about 10 men who straggled in randomly to worship (improve one’s worth) with the pastor. In the early days, I was unaware of the spiritual gifts that Jack possessed until a mystical phone call proved to be epiphanous.
I was paying a random visit when the phone rang. A frail/aging voice identified herself as Emma Cahill (pseudonym) who owned a small ranch north of Calistoga. Her husband had passed several years earlier and she was emptying her barn so she could move into town.
She and her foreman were separating usable tools from junk metal for recycling. They came upon a large wooden crate that her foreman opened. She immediately identified it as her husband’s abandoned motorcycle and instructed her helper to throw it on the recycle pile.
The foreman advised her to ask the men at the local Ace Hardware store for advice.
On her next trip into town she stopped at Ace Hardware. “You need to have Jack Christianson look at the crate,” they told her. “He lives in St. Helena and knows more about motorcycles than anyone in the entire Napa Valley.”
Emma asked if Jack were interested and he said he could be there in half an hour. I left the “church” and Jack made a beeline for Calistoga.
Later he filled me in on what transpired in the barn.
Emma greeted him warmly and led him to the barn. His palms were sweaty and his heart was racing. As he knelt down to examine the crate contents, he immediately felt like he was looking at a Holy Grail of Harleys. Simply by looking at the motor, he was able to identify the model.
There was a long pause before Emma asked if the crate had any value. Jack had a lump in his throat, but indicated that the contents were valuable. She asked, if he were interested in buying the crate. After a pause, he replied that he was interested, but was not prepared to offer what the crate was worth.
He reached for his wallet and found a business card with the following information on it: Dudley Perkins: Harley Davidson Motorcycles: San Francisco, Ca. He handed Emma the card and said she should call Perkins and mention Jack’s name and he was certain a man would come to her barn and make her an offer.
Near the end of the story, Jack’s eyes began to water. I could hardly contain myself and wanted to shout, “Jack! You could have easily bought your dream Harley!”
What I did not know was that, during the pregnant pause in Emma’s barn, Jack had a rendezvous with destiny. By knowing the model and probably the year, he knew the unassembled parts had great value. Yet, he was struggling with the fact that his long-awaited dream seemed to be coming true.
He also knew that he had the skills to return the bike to its showroom beauty. Similar restorations had a value of between $40,000 and $60,000. Some had even sold at auction for over $100,000.
However, for many years Jack had taught Sunday school for Grace Church teens and he was keenly aware of the Biblical warning: “For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.” He clearly realized that there was a profound possibility of his spiritual ruination if he converted the crateful of dusty parts into a golden calf.
It was then that I realized that I was standing in the presence of a spiritual giant and I was profoundly privileged to be a member of his scattered brotherhood of seekers.
Lowell H. Young is the author of “Biodesign Out For A Walk.” He lives in St. Helena.