He lifted the long, sharp knife so that the point almost touched his moist eye. Both the blade and his eager gaze flashed rhythmically in the golden flicker from the candle at the center of the table, the only light in the room.
“This is going to hurt you more than it will hurt me,” he said with a smile as he slowly brought the knife down and began to slice the bird, carving thin slices of dry breast meat before tearing off a leg and scraping the blade against bone to release hunks of tendon-threaded shards of flesh.
A few of my relatives had laughed at my father’s quip, but now everyone around the table waited in silence as he carved the turkey, their greedy expressions revealing their earnest desire to get on with the meal.
I sat in shocked silence. Did no one remember what had just happened only hours earlier? Had it been a horrible dream? Was I the only one who retained the memory because of some mass-hypnotic spell? Or was I under a spell myself?
I rose quickly to my feet, pushing back the chair so that it made a screech on the hardwood floor.
“Don’t you remember?” I yelled. “How can we eat after what we saw this morning?”
Everyone reluctantly tore their gaze from the center of the table and looked in my direction. I could tell they were annoyed.
I stammered.
“But you all saw it, right?” I asked and looked around the table.
My grandmother and grandfather nodded. But my mother’s mouth twisted into a frown as she shook her head and closed her eyes, a moment that then spread out from her like a wave, infecting the others, who all now frowned as she did in the dim light.
“It’s just one of Tim’s crazy stories — he’ll grow out of it,” she said apologetically to the table before sighing loudly.
My father gave his head a few quick shakes before going back to carving the bird.
“I am not crazy!” I yelled. “I saw it happen and you were all there, too.”
My brother yanked at my pant leg, pulling me back down to my seat before leaning in and whispering in my ear.
“If you don’t shut up, I am going to kill you,” he said, elongating the words “kill” and “you” to emphasize their importance.
I sat dumbfounded, sure that we’d gathered at the table to forgo the meal and discuss what had happened just hours earlier, to acknowledge the loss, the suffering, the unwilling sacrifice. But instead we sat there full of willful ignorance.
Is this the way it is? I thought. Is this what they mean by freedom? Free to ignore? Over and over? If so, I wanted no part of it. When the heaping plates of food came my way I passed them along, unwilling to partake.
No one said grace that night as people lunged toward their meals scooping mounds of food into their mouths. They downed forkful after forkful in rapid succession, as if eating quickly might save us from remembering.
The aromas of roasted meat and maple-marshmallows were displaced by the clinking sound of metal utensils on ceramic plates that reminded me of heavy rain on a thin tin roof.
“Does anyone here know Latin?” asked a girl on the opposite side of the table.
“I know ‘carpe diem,’” my uncle said and then shoveled a heaping forkful of mashed potatoes into his mouth.
The girl put her hand to her mouth and giggled. I wasn’t sure who she was. I’d never seen her before and didn’t know her name, but my parents had explained before she arrived that she was a distant cousin visiting my aunt and uncle from somewhere far away.
The girl had fiery-red hair and pale almost blue skin. Brick-colored freckles covered her face and hands. She was dressed in dark, scratchy-looking woolen clothing. She had a slight accent that I could not place. English? French? Spanish? I wasn’t convinced she was actually my cousin at all. In fact, my guess was that she’d been included out of some unknown duty. But I liked the way she watched and observed with her crystalline blue eyes.
“I have little love for Caesar,” my uncle said.
“And who does?” my aunt asked.
“I do,” my brother said.
“Who’s Caesar?” I asked.
No one answered right away.
“He was the first Roman emperor,” the girl finally said.
“I am sure every schoolchild knows about the Ides of March,” my aunt said.
“Et tu, Brute?" The girl said.
My brother snorted and my mother sighed again, this time even louder.
“Let’s talk about something else — the weather, football or anything besides ancient history,” she said.
My uncle raised his glass of wine high in the air.
“Hear, hear!” he said.
They all raised their glasses.
“What happened in the past shall stay in the past,” my father said.
“Like holding a wolf by the ears? Auribus teneo lupum?” the little girl asked and then giggled again.
No one shared her laughter.
The candle flames had burned down into the candles themselves, making all the light in the room dimmer and more orange. The faint smell of spice cake drifted in from the kitchen. The dessert would be ready soon.
“I’m sick of this,” my aunt said. “Why did we even bring you? You don’t belong here.”
Everyone else remained quiet. The little girl’s lower lip quivered slightly as she looked around the room. No one made eye contact, and after a moment she looked back down at her plate and took a small bite of food that she chewed slowly.
Everyone continued eating in silence, although the pace had slowed.
“I’m sorry,” my aunt said. “Of course you are welcome here.”
At that a collective sigh of relief rounded the table and the pace of eating picked up again, although not at the initial frantic pace. This time it was more measured.
The girl looked at me shyly from across the table, silently forming words with her mouth. “I saw it too,” she said.
My father noticed her and then abruptly stood up, pounded his fist on the table and glared mournfully at the turkey carcass, its naked skeleton stripped of flesh. Then his eyes flashed around the table. When he reached the little girl he paused.
“I am sick of all this,” he said. “It must stop now.”
The little girl gazed back at my father with a stony expression before slowly forming a tight grin.
“Homo sum humani a me nihil alienum puto,” she said, emphasizing each word before turning to me and giving me a slow wink.
My father gritted his teeth and leaned in her direction. The knife remained on the table near his hand.
“This must end now,” he said through his teeth, the sound almost a growl.
I held my breath.
What happened next is another story.