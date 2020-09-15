The illustrious career of Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Seaver has been lauded on the pages of the St. Helena Star, the New York Times and The San Francisco Chronicle among other notable publications. He lived a full and exciting life and the honor of being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame was no doubt among his finest achievements.
The Tom Seaver I came to know on my frequent walks on Diamond Mountain, in Calistoga, was a crusty, hands-on vintner. Tom always drove beautiful late-model pickups with all the bells and whistles and often with a black Lab or two in the back. He took a shine to my 74-pound Goldendoodle, “Popcorn,” and the attraction was mutual. Most people with nice vehicles do not like dogs to put their paws on the open window. Not Tom. No matter where he was going, he always had time for a quick “meet and greet” with Popcorn.
During one of those many drive-by visits, I mentioned to Tom that Popcorn and I had recently encountered a pair of mountain lions walking across the road by Diamond Creek. Fortunately, I saw some movement ahead and was able to get the dog under tight control. Since we were coming down the mountain, I could attempt to appear as big as possible. The lions turned their heads, stared at us, and continued ambling across the road. Clearly, they had the right of way! They made not a sound as they disappeared up the arroyo.
About a week later as we were on our Diamond Mountain constitutional, Tom stopped and handed me something. It was a canister of pepper spray. As he pulled away, he said, “Don’t want to see you walking this road without it.”
Occasionally, we would run into Tom in Calistoga. One of the last times, it was obvious to me that Tom was failing, not that it mattered to Popcorn, she could spot him anywhere and would drag me over to meet him. But she, too, was failing. It was impossible for her to jump into the Volvo anymore and so I had to hoist her in. Kind Tom saw our predicament. He came over and gently “fork lifted” her into the car, perhaps holding her just a bit longer than was strictly necessary. She didn’t mind.
I will always remember Tom Seaver’s little, nameless, acts of kindness.
Barbie Moller Wentworth
San Francisco, formerly of Calistoga
