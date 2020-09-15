× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The illustrious career of Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Seaver has been lauded on the pages of the St. Helena Star, the New York Times and The San Francisco Chronicle among other notable publications. He lived a full and exciting life and the honor of being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame was no doubt among his finest achievements.

The Tom Seaver I came to know on my frequent walks on Diamond Mountain, in Calistoga, was a crusty, hands-on vintner. Tom always drove beautiful late-model pickups with all the bells and whistles and often with a black Lab or two in the back. He took a shine to my 74-pound Goldendoodle, “Popcorn,” and the attraction was mutual. Most people with nice vehicles do not like dogs to put their paws on the open window. Not Tom. No matter where he was going, he always had time for a quick “meet and greet” with Popcorn.