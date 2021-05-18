The way forward for housing and financial stability

Last week, Nancy Dervin attacked Paul Dohring (“Spoken like a true lawyer,” May 13). Nancy says Paul is “myopic,” has “tunnel vision” and “should be ashamed of himself.” Why? Because he values a comprehensive approach and knows it takes a realistic financing plan to turn visions into reality?
Nancy says Paul and his “hotel-pushing comrades” should get over the idea of a hotel on Adams because last November’s vote put that matter to rest. Really? That was an advisory – not binding – measure. The actual vote was no slam dunk. Five hundred voters did not even weigh in.
As a self-described Reverend (retired), Nancy’s words can be a far cry from the unifying messages that local clergy deliver in The Star’s Thursday Pulpit. She fuels the division in our community that hampers City Council from taking meaningful action to address our needs. This is costing us dearly – literally because costs rise while nothing happens. Inaction also bolsters our reputation as a community that cannot work together to accomplish anything.
In “Let’s put the puzzle together” (May 4, 2021), Paul merely stated what is obvious to any council member who pays attention to long-range financial forecasts and understands our needs: we need “big picture planning, creative financial solutions, and public/private partnerships.” We all know that St. Helena lacks resources to meaningfully address long-neglected General Fund projects such as civic buildings, crumbling sidewalks and streets, and maintenance and improvement of our public parks. We need to ensure that our rate-based water and sewer Enterprise Funds can undertake and finally complete needed capital and maintenance projects. We won’t solve our problems in a piecemeal fashion.
When Nancy says that Paul speaks as a “true lawyer,” she obviously doesn’t intend that as a compliment. We see it differently. A “true lawyer” is trained to look at the big picture, evaluate pros and cons and upside and downside risks of possible courses of action. “True lawyers” also mediate and work to reach settlements that are in the best interests of all parties. They understand and have a reverence for the law. In this case that means relevant codes and statutes such as our Municipal Code, zoning ordinance, General Plan, state prevailing wage laws related to development of public works (amphitheaters, cultural centers etc.); and statutes that control disposition of public property.
“True lawyers” know that when acting as a fiduciary - as our council members are with respect to city finances - there is a duty to safeguard city finances and assets and put them to use for the public benefit, the corollary of which is not to waste them. “True lawyers” are bound by an ethical code of professional responsibility. Council members are bound by the City Council Code of Ethics and Conduct that requires them to “work for the common good of the people of St. Helena.”
Many private ideas that have been advanced for Adams, while seemingly well-intended, run afoul of applicable laws or procedure. Some of them also have the potential to waste this valuable asset. Non-profit housing won’t deliver a return to the city commensurate with the value of the land and frankly, there are other places to construct housing. A piecemeal approach to Adams can also devalue the remainder of the asset significantly. Paul is right; we need a wide lens.
It is more than a shame that the Adams Street hotel dispute continues to create deep divisions in our community. The truth is that Adams Street and Library Lane can accommodate both civic uses and a small hotel. As council was advised, “someone who would develop Adams would . . . feel they have to create an impact for the community, not on the community in the sense of creating jobs, making philanthropic contributions, bringing arts, knowledge. . .” Situated as it is, our biggest asset is the puzzle piece that can be the catalyst for many creative options for St. Helena’s future. Sensible development can actually increase city assets, sustainability and cultural opportunities, not deplete them. Take Farmstead Lodging’s commitment for example, to purple pipe, which is beyond a nominal step toward our water security. Add to that additional revenue and funds earmarked for housing.
Paul dared to speak in favor of “innovative, realistic proposals from experienced, well-capitalized developers” for city property. Paul is the kind of “pro-community” leader we need. We applaud him for continuing to have the courage to speak out on this important issue. We know from experience that being in public office isn’t easy. You are constantly subjected to personal attacks.
The responsible way forward is as Paul suggests: take a comprehensive view of city assets, investigate partnerships, be willing to compromise, act in the best interests of the entire community. What we need now is for our council to join Paul and start taking action.
Mary Koberstein, City Council Member, 2016-2020
Alan Galbraith, Mayor, St. Helena, 2014–2018