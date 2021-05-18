The way forward for housing and financial stability

It is more than a shame that the Adams Street hotel dispute continues to create deep divisions in our community. The truth is that Adams Street and Library Lane can accommodate both civic uses and a small hotel. As council was advised, “someone who would develop Adams would . . . feel they have to create an impact for the community, not on the community in the sense of creating jobs, making philanthropic contributions, bringing arts, knowledge. . .” Situated as it is, our biggest asset is the puzzle piece that can be the catalyst for many creative options for St. Helena’s future. Sensible development can actually increase city assets, sustainability and cultural opportunities, not deplete them. Take Farmstead Lodging’s commitment for example, to purple pipe, which is beyond a nominal step toward our water security. Add to that additional revenue and funds earmarked for housing.