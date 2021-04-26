The wrong way to go on housing

In response to the letter from Kirk and Sheray Law regarding their fractional ownership of a home in Saint Helena ("Grateful and proud co-owners in St. Helena," April 29) -- so happy to have you spend time in our beautiful valley.

That being said, I was specifically intrigued by your comment, “...we were a little discouraged to find the only options in our price range were condos.” Isn’t it wonderful that you are in a position, living and working in the “Bay Area” and earning “Bay Area” wages, to afford a second home? We have children of life long residents in this Valley who are struggling to be able to afford their first home and to raise their families nearby their own.

Your participation in the Pacaso-type “fractional ownership” scheme to avoid time-share and short-term-rental ordinances does nothing but to increase the rate at which homes in this Valley are more and more out of the reach of our own children.