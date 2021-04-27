The year’s most infamous book

And for dedicated Rothologists who’ve always been fascinated by the way he blended his life with his fiction, the book inadvertently suggests that the difficulty he had writing three-dimensional female characters might have been related to the difficulty he had perceiving the women in his own life as three-dimensional individuals with strengths and weaknesses and inner lives just as complex as his own.

That’s why I wish Norton had added a new preface explaining the allegations against Bailey, pledged to donate the book’s proceeds to charity, and kept it on the shelves.

If an author’s sins are grounds for taking their work out of print, what about William S. Burroughs, who drunkenly shot and killed his wife? What about Norman Mailer, who drunkenly stabbed his wife? What about David Foster Wallace, who slept with his college students, physically abused and stalked poet Mary Karr, and threatened to kill her husband? What about Roth’s own books?

For that matter, what about Caravaggio, a violent and volatile man who killed a gangster in a duel? Should museums take down his sumptuous and virtuosic paintings?