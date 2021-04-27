The year’s most infamous book

“Sunshine is the best disinfectant” is a maxim dear to the hearts of journalists, including my first boss, the late editor Doug Ernst.
We make a living by exercising the privileges granted by the First Amendment, Doug used to say. He lived for the thrill of dragging a shadowy taxpayer-funded boondoggle or a corrupt public official into the light of public scrutiny.
So what happens when that impulse to expose, to publish, to tell the whole ugly story, runs up against the current movement to scrub the cultural marketplace of words and ideas that are deemed offensive or are espoused by powerful and abusive men?
That question has been on my mind ever since the publisher W.W. Norton & Company announced last week it was pausing the promotion and distribution of Blake Bailey’s much-buzzed-about biography of the late author Philip Roth after Bailey was, quite credibly, accused of raping two woman and of grooming his middle school students in the ‘90s and then pursuing sexual relationships with them when they became adults.
The whole situation — the abrupt downfall of a prominent man, the shameful public scandal — is reminiscent of great Roth novels like “The Human Stain” and “American Pastoral,” but in this case the alleged victims are real. So is their pain. If their stories are true (and they’re so independently consistent that there’s no reason to doubt them), these women suffered life-altering trauma at the hands of a trusted authority figure.
So what should happen to Bailey's book?
To be clear, it isn’t banned. I bought a copy before the news broke, and the book police aren’t going to kick down my door to confiscate it. I saw one copy at Main Street Bookmine on Monday.
However, once that one sells, Norton apparently won’t be shipping another one anytime soon, if ever.
I haven’t gotten too far into the book, but the Internet is full of excerpts that show Bailey repeatedly taking Roth’s side in postmortems of Roth’s messy relationships, and of downplaying behavior by Roth that's generally considered intolerable in 2021: sleeping with his college students, aggressively hitting on his step-daughter’s friend, conducting extramarital affairs with younger women, and whining about one of his ex-wives interrupting the Great Man’s writing to ask him to run to the store for half a pound of parmesan cheese.
Bailey's book describes that ex-wife as a “bitter, impoverished, sexually undesirable divorcée." In interviews, Bailey has talked about how he and Roth bonded over their shared appreciation for the hotness of Ali MacGraw. Has there ever been a biographer and subject who were so disastrously suited to each other?
That’s what makes the book fascinating to me. Even given its prurient fixation on Roth’s love life and inexplicable lack of literary analysis, even given Roth’s relentless narcissism and spitefulness and womanizing, the book reveals how the personal attitudes of a biographer or a historian can unwittingly seep into their work and thus into our collective perception of history.
And for dedicated Rothologists who’ve always been fascinated by the way he blended his life with his fiction, the book inadvertently suggests that the difficulty he had writing three-dimensional female characters might have been related to the difficulty he had perceiving the women in his own life as three-dimensional individuals with strengths and weaknesses and inner lives just as complex as his own.
That’s why I wish Norton had added a new preface explaining the allegations against Bailey, pledged to donate the book’s proceeds to charity, and kept it on the shelves.
If an author’s sins are grounds for taking their work out of print, what about William S. Burroughs, who drunkenly shot and killed his wife? What about Norman Mailer, who drunkenly stabbed his wife? What about David Foster Wallace, who slept with his college students, physically abused and stalked poet Mary Karr, and threatened to kill her husband? What about Roth’s own books?
For that matter, what about Caravaggio, a violent and volatile man who killed a gangster in a duel? Should museums take down his sumptuous and virtuosic paintings?
I’m all for avoiding works of art created by people whose conduct one finds reprehensible. I personally wouldn’t pay to watch a Woody Allen or Roman Polanski movie in a theater for fear that a few of my hard-earned cents might wind up in their royalty checks. But neither would I try to prevent someone else from doing so.
I reread Roth’s notorious “Sabbath’s Theater” last week for the first time in about 15 years and I had a hard time imagining it could be published today. It’s an angry cavalcade of misogyny, racism and perversity. It also happens to contain some of the most eloquent and tender descriptions of grief, despair and love that I’ve ever read.
It's not one of my favorite books and I wouldn’t recommend it, but I’m glad it’s in print.
Doug was right. Sunshine is the best disinfectant, even for infections as ugly and painful as these.
