There goes Peter White again

Mr. White cannot stop from shooting himself in the foot.

As cosponsor of Measure D, I feel the need to respond to his comments in the St. Helena Star which appeared below George Caloyannidis’ letter ("Caloyannidis: Do you want White as mayor?" Aug. 25).

Mr. White argues that Measure D was “poorly written,” yet in this litigious-happy environment, the mere fact that a special interest sought to invalidate it, is no proof that it was in fact so. The reality is that no one really knows because no court ever ruled on it.

What we do know is that the first part of the lawsuit -- whether the word “essential” (as in “essential personnel”) was vague -- was thrown out by the court. What was still on trial was whether the word “unavoidable” (as in “unavoidable landing”) was vague.

Only days before the trial and in the face of the dismissal of the “essential” clause, the plaintiffs sought to avoid it and proposed a settlement.