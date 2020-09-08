There goes Peter White again

Mr. White cannot stop from shooting himself in the foot.
As cosponsor of Measure D, I feel the need to respond to his comments in the St. Helena Star which appeared below George Caloyannidis’ letter ("Caloyannidis: Do you want White as mayor?" Aug. 25).
Mr. White argues that Measure D was “poorly written,” yet in this litigious-happy environment, the mere fact that a special interest sought to invalidate it, is no proof that it was in fact so. The reality is that no one really knows because no court ever ruled on it.
What we do know is that the first part of the lawsuit -- whether the word “essential” (as in “essential personnel”) was vague -- was thrown out by the court. What was still on trial was whether the word “unavoidable” (as in “unavoidable landing”) was vague.
Only days before the trial and in the face of the dismissal of the “essential” clause, the plaintiffs sought to avoid it and proposed a settlement.
Napa County as the defendant party in the lawsuit could not possibly “bring the parties together” as Mr. White alleges. It was the plaintiff’s wish to avoid the trial it initiated to which Measure D consented, allowing helicopter landings for very narrow, specific agricultural uses such as when carrying buckets hanging from cables for crop seeding, but it kept fully intact the prohibition of the transport of personnel, consultants, workers, visitors or tourists to vineyards or wineries as well as of recreational and other uses to and from multimillion dollar estates.
Measure D accomplished what the Hamptons, Long Island, Westchester County, Hawaii, the Hollywood Hills and many other communities wished they had when they could have. It thus preserved the image of the Napa Valley as a quiet, rural agricultural community which lies at the heart of its economic engine, something Warren Winiarski and the late John Shafer, who ought to know something, recognized with their contributions.
The above gives me the opportunity to express my genuine appreciation to the law firm of Moscone, Emblidge & Otis for crafting the “poorly written” Measure D and to Napa County for engaging the Renne Public Law Group which so competently and successfully defended the people’s interest.
As far as Mr. White goes, he continues to characterize as “gross hyperboles” when he is called out for scaring the public with comments such as Measure D prohibiting the transport of patients to hospitals by helicopter and PG&E replacing power poles. Neither Napa County Code which specifically exempts them had deterred him, nor did it deter him when County Counsel’s Impartial Analysis -- which usually explains what a measure does rather than what it does not -- felt necessary to end the floating fear tactics, stated: “The County Code currently allows emergency medical services landing sites upon granting of a use permit. Measure D does not change or affect this provision.” No evidence, no reality seems to matter to Mr. White.
When a fighter lands a punch below the belt, he acknowledges his unfair conduct. Mr. White chose to run out of the ring escaping invitations from not one, not two, but four institutions in their efforts to facilitate the democratic forum of honest, informative debate. Can we believe Mr. White’s repeated scheduling conflict claims or his avoiding the embarrassment of defending positions he knew were false?
Given the opportunity two years later, Mr. White cannot help himself from shooting himself in the foot once again by arguing without offering a shred of evidence that Measure D “created a mess for the city and many of the businesses we depend on for revenue and jobs.” Talk about hyperboles!
To top it all off, again without offering a shred of evidence, he used this forum to attack his opponent Mr. Ellsworth accusing him of having “stirred fear in voters” during Measure D.
This time, back in the ring against two competent opponents and with no way to escape, Mr. White will face the people’s referee.
Christine Tittel
Cosponsor of Measure D
Calistoga
