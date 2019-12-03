In the midst of all the joy of family gatherings and delicious food also comes the stress of preparing for Christmas shopping. The holidays can be filled with happiness and excitement but can also be difficult with all the shopping that comes with it, whether it is Black Friday, Cyber Monday or any other sale promotion. In the middle of all this holiday shopping also lies an amazing opportunity to feel good and really make a difference in someone’s life this holiday season without having to deal with all the shopping madness, and it is simple and easy to do!
The 2019 Napa Valley CanDo’s Give!Guide is in its final month of receiving donations for 46 nonprofits who are providing vital services to the community.
One of those organizations is St. Helena Preschool For All, whose mission is to provide early childhood education for children in St. Helena. Your donation will allow us to continue to provide longer hours, more days, and preschool in the summer for our 3 and 4-year old children.
It will also help provide parent education programs, family activities such as the Second Annual Family Christmas Party, trips to the Sonoma Children’s Museum, and Connolly Ranch, and finally, it will help provide swim lessons to all families this summer.
The Saint Helena Community Band is happy to be included in the 2019 Give Guide. Your donation will help them continue to provide free concerts throughout the valley. Concerts are traditionally held in Lyman Park, Inglenook Winery and the Veterans home. They also play locally with our middle and high school musicians in the Performing Arts Center at the St. Helena High School.
A donation will enable them to continue to play under director Dr. Andy Collinsworth, purchase music and other necessities, and be mobile with truck rentals for moving chairs, music stands and the many percussion instruments. Thank you for your consideration for these worthy nonprofits. To make a donation visit candogiveguide.org.
Julio Olguin, Verna Steinhauer & Ellisa Nigro
St. Helena Preschool for All
Saint Helena Community Band