Thoughts on city assets, housing and elections

A year ago, January 13, 2021, the St. Helena Star published an Editorial Review article ("An editorial roadmap for 2021") that I really appreciated. They presented 10 themes that they plan to focus on in 2021. Those themes were Water, City Facilities, Housing, Racial equity, Wildfires, Economic Impact of COVID-19, Education, PG&E, Intergovernmental relations, and fundraising. Two weeks ago, Mayor Ellsworth listed several things that he wants to concentrate on in 2022. He led off with affordable housing. These were not discussed by the City Council nor were they published as goals for the year but I am sure they were all important.

My primary area of interest over the past 15 years has been affordable housing. However, I served on the SHAPE Committee and became very interested in the assets that the City owns in buildings and properties. This interest became even more intense when City Hall became unusable.

I have had multiple conversations with people who advocate for their particular plan to resolve both affordable housing and City facilities. Both of these, of course, involve revenue. So, people have very definite ideas about how to acquire the needed revenue. I don’t see any of them being willing to compromise much or with several unwilling to compromise at all. Sad. One side thinks that only a hotel/resort development on Adams Street will bring in the necessary revenue. They would not approve of any housing on that property. The other side thinks that since the City doesn’t currently have a General Obligation Bond this is the solution. They are adamant about not having any type of hotel on the Adams street property. I have heard numbers from 23 million to 30 million necessary to build a new City Hall and build or improve the other Capital Assets the City desperately needs.

I propose the following solution to this dilemma. 1. Issue immediately an RFP (Request for Proposal) to several hotel and resort developers. The Proposals must include solid evidence of the ability to obtain financing, details about how much revenue and how soon revenue would be available should they get the contract. Would they consider leasing rather than purchasing and how much revenue would that bring? 2. Gather all necessary data on General Obligation Bonds that a voter would need to know to make a decision.

This would require a two-thirds majority in order to pass. The information should be very specific about how much property taxes would increase on properties in all price categories and also the difference between how much owners who fall under the protection of Proposition 13 would differ from those who don’t qualify for that protection. Then the City should present this as an initiative in the Primary election in June of 2022. Let the voters decide if it is worth giving up the open space on Adams to create revenue or worth it to increase their property taxes. I realize there might be some other solutions but these are the ones most often discussed. There could also be a combination of bonds and sale of land.

My second area of interest is affordable housing. It appears to me that we have competitive non-profit agencies bidding for the same limited properties, trying to raise money and depending on the City to help finance whatever project they build. I propose the development of a St. Helena Housing Agency. The membership would include any non-profit organization whose purpose is building affordable housing, The City of St. Helena, a non-profit developer with experience in building and obtaining financing for affordable housing such as Burbank Housing or Mercy Housing. These organization would meet regularly, share information and work cooperatively toward their common goal. We are too small and have too little property available for a competitive environment. The increased requirements being imposed on our City by ABAG make this type of cooperation even more desirable.

My third area of interest is local elections. I have thought for several years that our City should consider not having an elected Mayor. I think the City Council would work much better as a team without a Mayor. The amount of money spent on the campaign for office in this small City is obscene. The rancor developed in a very competitive contest is unhealthy for all of us. I discussed this with Mayor Ellsworth before his first term as Mayor and he was very interested, seemed to support the idea and said he would pursue it. However, that has not happened. The Mayoral position in our type of City government is largely ceremonial. According to California Common Cause “In most cities the Mayor is selected from and by the council (311 cities, 65%) to preside over meetings.“ This is an idea worth exploring. I hope this stimulates some discussion and more importantly some action.

Pat Dell

St. Helena