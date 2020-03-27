Thoughts on the current coronavirus & shelter-at-home

Once again, there has been a good deal of news this month about the state of the United Methodist Church (UMC), specifically around the issues of LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bi, Trans, Queer) people in the denomination.

There is hope, because earlier this month, a group of 16 committed United Methodists, both clergy and laity, from around the globe proposed a plan, developed over the previous four months, that would allow the church proper to renew and stabilize while supporting those who believe that it is time to separate and begin a new Methodist denomination. This plan will be discussed in May at a general convention.