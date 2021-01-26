Thursday Pulpit: 2021 begins with joys and struggles

As we close out the first month of a new year, it’s a more than a little surprising what’s already taken place.
There were some bright spots. Most notably from where I sit, an amazing young poet (whose life story is inspiring in itself) wowed a good number of us with her lyrical vision of the challenges behind and before us; rain has begun to fall on our parched state after some incredibly beautiful days, and as I write this, the state has lifted stay at home orders although the valley returned to the purple tier of activity.
But in many ways it felt like the bombardment of difficulties from the previous year kept coming -- a violent storming of the nation’s Capitol; the outgoing president impeached for a second time; multiple variants of the coronavirus spreading faster than previous iterations; a slower-than-anticipated rollout of the vaccination (coupled with more than a little confusion surrounding who gets it and how to get it). I was hoping to be done with 2020, but, like my own life, 2021 has started out messy too, a full mixture of joys and struggles.
At the beginning of his bestseller "The Road Less Traveled," Scott Peck reminds his readers that life is hard and the sooner we accept that fact, the better off we’ll be. I actually like the way Frederick Buechner says it better: “Here is the world. Beautiful and terrible things will happen. Don’t be afraid.” And Amanda Gorman asked in her poem, “Where can we find light in this never-ending shade?” Intellectually, I understand these truths, but incorporating them when times are tough, bravely facing whatever comes my way, seeing the light, not so easy.
I’ve tried multiple ways to cope. Long walks, yoga, golf, reading, binging movies, journaling, praying. It all helps some, but then something raises its ugly head, and I’m stuck all over again. As a person of faith, I try to remember that following Jesus doesn’t mean my life will be easy, only that I have a direction to head toward. I try to trust the proclamation in the beginning of John’s Gospel when he says that what God was doing from the beginning of time was bringing into being “life and the life was the light of all people. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not overcome it.” And in my better moments, I look at my partner and those friends, congregants, and colleagues who gather on Zoom, and I’m able to take a deep breath and offer my heart in gratitude to God for those most important gifts.
I’ll leave you with these words from Paul’s letter to the church at Philippi:
"Finally, beloved, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is pleasing, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence and if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things."
Jonathan Eastman is pastor of the Presbyterian Church of Saint Helena, 1428 Spring St. Currently we are taping our services and putting them on our YouTube channel: First Presbyterian Church of Saint Helena, CA