Thursday Pulpit: 2021 begins with joys and struggles

I’ve tried multiple ways to cope. Long walks, yoga, golf, reading, binging movies, journaling, praying. It all helps some, but then something raises its ugly head, and I’m stuck all over again. As a person of faith, I try to remember that following Jesus doesn’t mean my life will be easy, only that I have a direction to head toward. I try to trust the proclamation in the beginning of John’s Gospel when he says that what God was doing from the beginning of time was bringing into being “life and the life was the light of all people. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not overcome it.” And in my better moments, I look at my partner and those friends, congregants, and colleagues who gather on Zoom, and I’m able to take a deep breath and offer my heart in gratitude to God for those most important gifts.