Thursday Pulpit: A Christ Culture

A Culture of Christ is one of miracles, prayer, and a deep recognition that the worth of souls is great. It is also a culture in which women are elevated to their proper and eternal status. They are not “subservient to men, as is still the case in many cultures in today’s world, but a Christ culture has women as full and equal partners here and in the world to come.”

Whether or not we carry the faith and behavior of a Christ Culture, the basic principles of what He taught and “lived” are certainly worthy of emulation and would bring important healing to a nation and a world in significant need of clearer direction and purpose.

It is a blessing to be part of a Christ Culture, but regardless of our religious affiliations and beliefs, we can all benefit by a culture that is eternal and explains the why, what, and where of our existence. A true Culture of Christ is inclusive, not exclusive, and in Elder Jackson’s words, “it helps provide a healing balm of which our world is in such desperate need.”

In the most important sense, a life lived with a focus on Christ, His teachings, and His example should not prevent us from holding on to or cherishing the best of our individual cultures. Nonetheless, it is my testimony that Christ’s Culture is, in fact, the oldest culture of them all. It is also the “original, the ultimate, and eternal culture that comes from the gospel of Jesus Christ,” and brings soul-saving eternal blessings.

Dr. David E. Brown is regional Director of Public Affairs but was formerly the President of the Napa Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which includes 10 congregations — four in Napa, one in St. Helena, one in Sonoma, two in Vallejo, and two in Benicia.