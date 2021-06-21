Thursday Pulpit: A Christ Culture

My message this month, if not properly understood, could be offensive to some, but I hope you’ll read my words in the spirit of harmony and love which reflects my heartfelt intent. The culture of Christ is a culture defined by specific principles set forth for all of our Heavenly Father’s children. Although the value of a “Culture of Christ” reflects my own thoughts and testimony, it was largely motivated by a talk given by William K. Jackson, a leader in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
As indicated by Elder Jackson, a Christ Culture “is grounded in the testimony that our Heavenly Father exists and that His culture espouses the concept of equal worth. There is no recognition of caste or class. We are, after all, brothers and sisters, spirit children of God — literally.” Jesus Christ took upon himself the sins of “ALL” mankind and made it possible for “ALL” of us to return and be with Him and His father. The scriptures tell us that “every knee will bow and every tongue confess that Jesus is the Christ,” which means to me that ultimately, whether in this life or the next, the application of a Culture of Christ will extend into the eternities.
The definition of charity is the pure love of Christ and is the very foundation of a Christ Culture. In that culture we feel real concern for the needs of our fellowman, and act on those concerns. A Christ culture champions the principle of free agency and of learning and study. However, it is also a culture of faith and obedience. To again quote Elder Jackson, “Faith in Jesus Christ is the first principle of this culture, and obedience to His teachings and commandments is the outcome of that faith.”
A Culture of Christ is one of miracles, prayer, and a deep recognition that the worth of souls is great. It is also a culture in which women are elevated to their proper and eternal status. They are not “subservient to men, as is still the case in many cultures in today’s world, but a Christ culture has women as full and equal partners here and in the world to come.”
Whether or not we carry the faith and behavior of a Christ Culture, the basic principles of what He taught and “lived” are certainly worthy of emulation and would bring important healing to a nation and a world in significant need of clearer direction and purpose.
It is a blessing to be part of a Christ Culture, but regardless of our religious affiliations and beliefs, we can all benefit by a culture that is eternal and explains the why, what, and where of our existence. A true Culture of Christ is inclusive, not exclusive, and in Elder Jackson’s words, “it helps provide a healing balm of which our world is in such desperate need.”
In the most important sense, a life lived with a focus on Christ, His teachings, and His example should not prevent us from holding on to or cherishing the best of our individual cultures. Nonetheless, it is my testimony that Christ’s Culture is, in fact, the oldest culture of them all. It is also the “original, the ultimate, and eternal culture that comes from the gospel of Jesus Christ,” and brings soul-saving eternal blessings.
Dr. David E. Brown is regional Director of Public Affairs but was formerly the President of the Napa Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which includes 10 congregations — four in Napa, one in St. Helena, one in Sonoma, two in Vallejo, and two in Benicia.