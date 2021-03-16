Thursday Pulpit: A Christian's true identity

We just recently finished a teaching series on Identity, and what that looks like as a Christian.
Have you ever wondered why, when you ask people to tell you a little bit about themselves, they tell you what job they do? Isn't it strange, as if what you’re doing defines who you are. What happens if your job changes, or you don’t like what you’re doing or you lose your job; then suddenly you lose yourself?
What we believe, as believers in Jesus, is that true identity is anchored in what God Himself says about us. Do you know in creation when God created everything He said "it is good." Except for us humans; He said "it is very good!" He says in Ephesians 2:10 that you are His workmanship, other translations say His masterpiece. Psalms 139 says you are fearfully and wonderfully made, that He knit you together in your mother's womb! I’m convinced if we truly believe and understand who God made us to be, we would never want to be anybody else! We are Princes and Princesses to the King. We are Sons and Daughters of the most High! We are Jesus’ bride, we were the joy set before Him and the reason He endured the cross. WOW WOW WOW! This truth is absolutely essential to walking in confidence and victory.
We need to understand that identity is first and foremost, who you are! Your calling is why you are here, And your assignment is what you do. Your identity of who you are never changes because it is based on who He is, and He’s the same yesterday, today and forever! Your calling is your purpose and that can and might change. Your assignment, what you do, will certainly change!
Having this framework helps us understand what we receive as an inheritance through our Identity in God. We get His presence, His Spirit, His word, His promises and a family to belong to. In the book of Matthew we see Jesus himself having to fight for His identity. He is led into the wilderness and confronted by the enemy and the enemy says to Him, "If you are the Son of God … " Well, Jesus has just been baptized in water prior to this and when He came out of the water the voice of God said, "This IS MY SON … !" He knew who He was. God had just told Him! He was able to withstand all the attacks of the enemy because He knew His identity! The enemy comes to steal, kill and destroy but Jesus has come so that you may have life and have it abundantly. We are fighting for our identity, friends. Jesus did. So will we.
Live in this truth that you are Ambassadors for Heaven. Ambassadors is a Roman term which means to take the rule and reign of the Kingdom and plant it into the new territory you are sent to. We are called to carry the DNA and the Kingdom of Heaven wherever we go and release it to all. You have all of Heaven behind you and standing with you! You can withstand any attack simply because He knows your name, and you are His Son or Daughter! Walk in your true identity — Amen.
Rich Stein is pastor at Calvary Christian Church, 2322 Spring St., St. Helena, 963-9255. The church is open on Sundays for outdoor public worship at 11 a.m. (Returning to 10 a.m. soon — Please check website or download the Church app, "Calvary Christian Church Napa".) Social distancing guidelines are in place; please bring a mask and a chair.