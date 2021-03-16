Thursday Pulpit: A Christian's true identity

Having this framework helps us understand what we receive as an inheritance through our Identity in God. We get His presence, His Spirit, His word, His promises and a family to belong to. In the book of Matthew we see Jesus himself having to fight for His identity. He is led into the wilderness and confronted by the enemy and the enemy says to Him, "If you are the Son of God … " Well, Jesus has just been baptized in water prior to this and when He came out of the water the voice of God said, "This IS MY SON … !" He knew who He was. God had just told Him! He was able to withstand all the attacks of the enemy because He knew His identity! The enemy comes to steal, kill and destroy but Jesus has come so that you may have life and have it abundantly. We are fighting for our identity, friends. Jesus did. So will we.