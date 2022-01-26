Thursday Pulpit: A community of kindness

Who is the kindest person you have ever known? What about them is particularly kind? Think for a moment about the kindest thing you remember them doing. Who do you think might be the kindest person in the whole world? What makes you think they are kind? What does it mean to you to be kind? Are kind people generous? Are they accepting? Encouraging? Are they honest? Are they helpful in practical, substantial ways? How do kind people affect their communities?

Our community, like many others, has been facing unusual challenges. In many ways, our town and our culture are being reshaped. Fires have destroyed homes, commercial properties and many acres of our beautiful forests. Our neighbors have been displaced. Some of our favorite businesses struggle and close. People we treasure have been moving away. We have been doing our best to navigate a pandemic and fighting over what that means. Although our unusual circumstances might soon settle down, we have changed. That is tougher for some of our neighbors than it is for others. Some people in our country have responded to recent difficulties by mistreating others. Social media spotlights the unkindness endured by servers, flight attendants, checkers, educators, nurses, motorists, and neighbors.

Some people have respond to this stressful era with remarkable kindness. One kindhearted diner in New Hampshire, moved by how devastating the pandemic has been for people in the restaurant industry, paid for a $38 lunch and left a $16,000 tip, nearly tripling eight bartenders’ paychecks.

A verse in the Bible (Ephesians 4:32) says, “Be kind to each other.” What difference does kindness make when life is particularly challenging? Why would anyone be kind? How does kindness develop? Should religion help people develop kindness? Do you think it does? Can spirituality increase kindness?

As pastor of a church on our city’s Main Street, I want so much to see the practical kindness of that church, in partnership with all of our town’s churches, religious groups and other prosocial organizations, benefiting our community in as many substantial ways as possible. What new shapes can we take to fit our changing community’s real needs and concerns? I am eager to hear from you how churches might be able to enhance the lives of our neighbors. New ways. Unusual ways. How can we be kind in the most life-enhancing ways?

I would value your ideas: pastor@shsda.org

No matter what your circumstances, I pray that your week will be filled with peace of mind, hope, and much joy.

Dr. Robert Walden Kurtz is pastor of St. Helena’s Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1777 Main St. Email: office@shsda.org / Phone: 707-963-4461 (church office); 707-654-9480 (pastor’s direct line). Weekly worship services are held Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. in person and livestreamed on Facebook at facebook.com/sthelenaseventhdayadventistchurch. You are invited to friend or follow us on Facebook for special livestream messages, announcements of various wellness, spirituality, & life-enhancement events and other posts throughout the week.