Thursday Pulpit: A little more grace

“What we most need is the prayer of fervent desire for growth in grace, expressed in patience, meekness, love, and good deeds,” writes Mary Baker Eddy in Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures (p. 4).

Grace is defined as “unmerited help given by God to people (as in overcoming temptation); freedom from sin through divine grace” (Merriam-Webster). Getting to know more about Jesus helps us to have a better understanding of God’s grace.

In the Gospel of John (4:5-42), we read, “And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth. ... And of his fulness have all we received, and grace for grace. For the law was given by Moses, but grace and truth came by Jesus Christ.”

Jesus proved his words by his works. One day on his way to Galilee, Jesus and his disciples stopped by a well in Samaria. While he waited, his disciples went into town to buy food.

It was then that a woman, who had been rejected by her community because of her immorality, came to draw water. When Jesus asked her for a drink, she was surprised, saying, “The Jews have no dealings with the Samaritans.”

Jesus realizes that she doesn’t know who he is. Nevertheless, always “full of grace,” he offers this woman a cup of “living water.” He explains that unless she drinks of this water, she will “thirst again,” describing his offering as “a well of water springing up into everlasting life.”

The woman then responds, “Give me this water, that I thirst not neither come hither to draw.”

Then Jesus asks her about her husband. She explains that she has no husband. Perceiving her past, Jesus proceeds to note the five husbands she has already had, adding that the man she is currently living with is not her husband. She is shocked that Jesus knew this about her and still offered her the opportunity to change her way of life.

Jesus then explains the importance of worshiping God, saying, "The hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship him."

Feeling redeemed and blessed by what Jesus had said and done, the woman returns to town and exclaims, “Come, see a man, which told me all things that ever I did: is not this the Christ?”

This woman had found happiness. In fact her enthusiasm was so influential that when she told others about her experience at the well, they realized that the grace of God that forgives and restores is available to everyone. As St. Paul puts it, “unto every one of us is given grace according to the measure of the gift of Christ” (Ephesians 4:6, 7).

How wonderful it is to be assured that such an expression of God’s love is possible for us all here and now!