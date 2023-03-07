For those who have not yet heard, I have been appointed to a new church, beginning this summer.

Bishop Sally Dyck, acting bishop of the California Nevada Annual Methodist conference, has appointed me to serve as pastor to the Palo Alto First United Methodist Church as of July 1. I will continue to serve in St. Helena for nearly four more months, until the end of June.

I believe it is time for this change, as I have felt God’s call to serve a new church for some time now — a larger church in a more populated area, and with a wider variety of people, from different cultures and ethnicities. So, though it is my wish to go, it hurts to think of leaving the valley. I feel sadness and grief, as well as excitement, and gratitude.

A few years ago, I entered a new profession, the ministry, and found myself initially at a disadvantage, for I did not know the work of church or exactly how it functioned or what to expect. Seminary prepared me to some degree, but it was on-the-job experience that made all the difference.

I remember the first meeting I had with a church committee; this was when I began to intern at Napa First UMC in the summer of 2013. The pastor told me to attend the Church Council meeting one evening, and to introduce myself to the committee chairs there. There were lots of questions, a good deal of conversation about church history, and of the various roles the people in the room had filled over the years. I saw then that the church is like a small business, a family start-up in a way, always looking to do the work that needs to be done. Whether it's finances or building repairs or worship or outreach or missional work or marketing or whatever, the work is nearly always done by the laity.

I know that if I went to the council meeting in Napa this week, many of the same folks would be at the table … and if I went to the Petaluma Methodist church, where I served previously, it would be the same. Over time the faces and names change, but the people who are the church step forward again and again, generation after generation, to steward and act as the hands and feet of the church.

Pastors help guide, and hopefully bring their own gifts to assist, but the church is the people, and they are the ones who are the heartbeat, life and faith of the church. The proof of this is when we gather to worship, to serve and to be in fellowship with one another; it is then that God appears, then that Christ arises, then that the spirit moves and connects us with each other. The church is the people: the flesh made word and the word made flesh.

A musician and artist from Australia, Nick Cave, speaks of this mysterious divine truth in an interview:

"God is not found in Christ, but through him. In the Gospel of Thomas, Christ states that the Kingdom is inside of you, and it is outside of you. Apart from the sheer subversiveness of this statement, what is so remarkable about it is the emphasis it places upon our individual selves. Rather than praising a personal and supernatural God as an all-mighty, all-knowing, all-seeing force existing somewhere in the great beyond, the emphasis is placed clearly on people, for without us as a channel, God has nowhere to go. 'Wherever two or more are gathered together, I am in your midst,' Jesus said."

"Just as we are divine creations, so must we in turn create. Divinity must be given its freedom to flow through us, through language, through communication, through imagination. I believe that this is our spiritual duty, made clear to us through the example of Christ. Through us, God finds his voice, for just as we need God, he in turn needs us."

So, God works through the church and all its people. Which means we learn to trust in God, and trust in ourselves too. The St. Helena Methodist Church has had many pastors, members, and associates over its 170 years. We are part of the current generation, but there will be others who love and care for it as we do today.

Our work is to keep doing all we can, to bring our faith, questions, passion and love to this sacred sanctuary — and to recognize that everyone is on their own faith journey, working to understand how the divine is working and calling them to a new understanding of who and what they are.

There are many churches and places of worship in our community. Each of them is a lighthouse, bringing God’s love and grace to this valley in a particularly beautiful way. I know that when others see our churches filled with amazing grace, they cannot help but want to join us.

God bless you all.