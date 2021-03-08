Thursday Pulpit: A tiny but mighty faith

The transition from winter to spring is evident seemingly all at once, when you look over the valley, one of the most prominent features of spring is the amazing yellow of the mustard plant. What a beautiful way to be reminded of every year as we break out of the gloom of winter into the light of spring.
Faith and the kingdom of God are pictured in this wonderful cycle that is set before us. In the Gospel of Luke chapter 17, we find how this plant can remind us of faith. If we were to have the faith the size of the mustard seed we could say to the tree "Be uprooted and sent into the sea." The key is not the size of your faith but whether or not you have faith. Even a little is enough to accomplish the impossible, that is eternal life.
Mark chapter 4 assures us that even though the mustard seed is small it will grow and become the biggest plant in the garden. Just as when Jesus was speaking, the Kingdom of God must have seemed so small but in the end all other kingdoms will pale in comparison, no matter how big and dark they may look in their day.
So take a lesson from nature. Storms come, storms go. Times seem dark but unfailing is the light. The sun shines always. Its light is necessary for life. Even when we can't see the light, it is there keeping us warm and safe. Don't let the clouds or night fool you, it hasn't gone away. Our hope in brighter days ahead are easily seen in nature, a little more difficult in our circumstances. Does the sun remind you of anyone?
Jesus will accept all who come to Him. Oh how He longs for you to come to Him and find refuge under His wings. Promising love, joy, peace and so much more. If you have any questions or comments call, I would love to talk, God bless!
Join us at the Highlands Christian Fellowship, 970 Petrified Forest Road in Calistoga. Sunday service starts at 10:30 a.m.