Thursday Pulpit: A tiny but mighty faith

The transition from winter to spring is evident seemingly all at once, when you look over the valley, one of the most prominent features of spring is the amazing yellow of the mustard plant. What a beautiful way to be reminded of every year as we break out of the gloom of winter into the light of spring.

Faith and the kingdom of God are pictured in this wonderful cycle that is set before us. In the Gospel of Luke chapter 17, we find how this plant can remind us of faith. If we were to have the faith the size of the mustard seed we could say to the tree "Be uprooted and sent into the sea." The key is not the size of your faith but whether or not you have faith. Even a little is enough to accomplish the impossible, that is eternal life.

Mark chapter 4 assures us that even though the mustard seed is small it will grow and become the biggest plant in the garden. Just as when Jesus was speaking, the Kingdom of God must have seemed so small but in the end all other kingdoms will pale in comparison, no matter how big and dark they may look in their day.