Thursday Pulpit: A week of trauma and hope

But there’s one major exception to that phenomenon: the story of Jesus’ last week. This is the place in the Gospels where they sync up the most completely, the place where these four different communities seem to have remembered a lot of the same details and found them important, crucial even. All four Gospels dedicate a huge portion of their words to this week.

And I wonder if that isn’t in part because that week was so traumatic for those who experienced it. We remember traumatic events — they’re imprinted on our memories, even on our bodies, in a way. Questions like “Where were you when JFK was shot?” or “where were you on 9/11?” — that’s where they come from, right? There are events in our lives — collective events like those, or personal traumas, that are seared on our memories, that we remember in detail. I think, often, we need to talk about them — we need to tell the story of them, to make sense of the experience, to process, to heal. If we’re lucky, we’re part of a community that can honor the stories of our traumas and grief, the stories that are painful, that we need to tell over and over.