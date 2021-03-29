Thursday Pulpit: A week of trauma and hope

This past Sunday, we gathered for a “COVID remix” of our usual Palm Sunday service. We turned our campus into a map of the city of Jerusalem as Jesus and his disciples would have known it: the garden became the Mount of Olives where Jesus prayed with his disciples; a quiet corner of the parking lot became the upper room where Jesus shared his last supper with the disciples; the courtyard became Pontius Pilate’s palace where Jesus was condemned to death; the columbarium became the tomb where Jesus was buried and rose again.
COVID made us creative, but Christians have been telling the story of Holy Week for roughly 2,000 years now. The story of Jesus of Nazareth who was crucified and buried but then rose from the dead was first passed from person to person, the story told out loud for decades before it was written down. In the years since, it has been remembered across the world, in all kinds of circumstances: during plagues, in homes, in grand cathedrals, as wars raged. The early disciples probably didn’t anticipate chalk maps of their city (let alone Zoom and Facebook Live!) as the means by which this story would one day be told, but certainly we weren’t the first Christians to have to get creative in telling it!
We’re so many years from the original story that it doesn’t seem all that significant, but the best that scholars can tell, it was at least 30 or 40 years from the time of Jesus’ death until the first of the Gospels that we have today had been completed. The four Gospels, the four stories we have of Jesus’ life, death, and resurrection, are different in many ways. Despite their traditional names — Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John — they likely rose out of four different communities who followed Jesus, spread out in different locations. These four communities’ Gospels have different themes, with some stories that overlap but others that are unique. This makes sense, when you think about the many years that went by — after those decades of telling the story out loud to each other, of course the communities had grown to emphasize different things, to find different aspects of this story to be the most crucial to remember.
But there’s one major exception to that phenomenon: the story of Jesus’ last week. This is the place in the Gospels where they sync up the most completely, the place where these four different communities seem to have remembered a lot of the same details and found them important, crucial even. All four Gospels dedicate a huge portion of their words to this week.
And I wonder if that isn’t in part because that week was so traumatic for those who experienced it. We remember traumatic events — they’re imprinted on our memories, even on our bodies, in a way. Questions like “Where were you when JFK was shot?” or “where were you on 9/11?” — that’s where they come from, right? There are events in our lives — collective events like those, or personal traumas, that are seared on our memories, that we remember in detail. I think, often, we need to talk about them — we need to tell the story of them, to make sense of the experience, to process, to heal. If we’re lucky, we’re part of a community that can honor the stories of our traumas and grief, the stories that are painful, that we need to tell over and over.
I have been wondering if there’s an invitation for us this year, in the story of a horrifying, traumatic week in the life of Jesus and his community of disciples. These early communities of Christ-followers remembered the story of what they had lived through. They told each other over and over again, well enough to record it in remarkably consistent detail 40 years later. They came to understand what happened that week as their salvation, as something that healed them, as the revelation of God to them, even though the details of the story were scandalous, painful, and, even, to many, unbelievable. The impossible, glorious mystery of this week, of God who came to live and die with us, and yet who was not finished by death — that mystery is bound up in the lived, physical, painful realities of this story, of a poor man from Nazareth gruesomely killed by the authorities because they were threatened by the good news of a liberating kingdom that he came to bring.
Here we are, 2,000 years later, mired in the slow-motion trauma of this year, filled with personal and collective trauma that is still ongoing. And so I wonder if our invitation this week, as we move toward Easter, is to trust the power of this Holy Week story, a story that arose out of trauma, but that didn’t end there. We can trust that we are not the first group of people in the world who has gone through a terrible, impossible time. We can trust that God is present, fully with us, even in the mystery and unknowing of this time, just as God was with God’s people 2000 years ago in Jerusalem and beyond. If God is somehow present in the betrayal in the garden, the cruelty of the authorities, the horror of the cross, then God is present, somehow, here, too, in the pain of our time. And that somehow, even now, salvation is being revealed to us, healing is coming to us, God’s love is present to us.
Anne Clarke is the Assistant Rector at Grace Episcopal Church. You are very welcome to join us as we remember and experience these stories of Holy Week in our worship. On Thursday, April 1, at 6 p.m., we will gather on Zoom for the story of Jesus’ last supper. On Friday, at noon, we will gather in our courtyard and online for the story of Jesus’ crucifixion. And on Easter Sunday, we have several opportunities to gather for the story of new life in the resurrection: 6:30 a.m. Sunrise Labyrinth walk; 8 a.m. Morning Prayer on our campus; 9 a.m. Livestream worship, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., an Easter art walk, with reflections and Easter eggs for people of all ages, including kids!