Thursday Pulpit: Abundant supply

Water gushing out of a rock? Money pulled out of a fish’s mouth? Really?
It’s true! The Bible provides these and plenty of other examples of God’s great love for His creation and His ability to meet our every need — sometimes in unusual and unexpected ways! It also reveals God as love itself. “God is love,” we read in I John (4:16), “and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him.”
In one instance, after Moses freed the children of Israel from slavery, they came to him complaining about being thirsty. They asked him, “Why did you bring us out of Egypt to kill us, our children, and our livestock with thirst?”
So Moses asked God, “What should I do with this people? They are getting ready to stone me.” To which God replied, “Take your shepherd’s rod.… Hit the rock. Water will come out of it, and the people will be able to drink” (Exodus 17, Common English Bible).
In another instance, when the disciple Peter needed money to pay taxes, Jesus didn’t tell him to go to the bank, but to go fishing!
“Go to the lake, throw out a fishing line and hook, and take the first fish you catch,” said Jesus. “When you open its mouth, you will find a shekel coin. Take it and pay the tax for both of us” (Matthew 17:24-27 CEB).
So what does this have to do with our own needs today? Is it enough, for instance, to rely on water conservation and the hope of more rain to replenish our wells, reservoirs, and lakes during a time of drought? Or is there something more that can be done?
While conserving water is certainly important, we can also take our cue from people like Moses and turn to our heavenly Father — to divine Love — for help. After all, as Mary Baker Eddy, the discoverer of Christian Science, puts it, “Divine Love always has met and always will meet every human need” (Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures, p. 494).
Even if we aren’t able to make water come out of a rock, we can expect to be supplied with whatever ideas are needed to help solve the problem. We can also pray for a sense of calm and direction as we chart our course of recovery.
When faced with limitations myself, I have always been able to trust God for solutions. Financial issues have been met, health concerns have been eliminated, relationships have been harmonized — even a general sense concern and worry has been annihilated.
I love this assurance from a favorite hymn: “Dear God of love, eternal Father-Mother, / Supply our need, our every need each day; / Teach us to love the way You love Your children, / Purge us from sin and self, with trust we pray: / ‘Thy kingdom come,’ in all earth as in heaven, / You are our light, our guide, our hope, our stay” (Oak E. Davis).
