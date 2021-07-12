Thursday Pulpit: Abundant supply

Water gushing out of a rock? Money pulled out of a fish’s mouth? Really?

It’s true! The Bible provides these and plenty of other examples of God’s great love for His creation and His ability to meet our every need — sometimes in unusual and unexpected ways! It also reveals God as love itself. “God is love,” we read in I John (4:16), “and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him.”

In one instance, after Moses freed the children of Israel from slavery, they came to him complaining about being thirsty. They asked him, “Why did you bring us out of Egypt to kill us, our children, and our livestock with thirst?”

So Moses asked God, “What should I do with this people? They are getting ready to stone me.” To which God replied, “Take your shepherd’s rod.… Hit the rock. Water will come out of it, and the people will be able to drink” (Exodus 17, Common English Bible).

In another instance, when the disciple Peter needed money to pay taxes, Jesus didn’t tell him to go to the bank, but to go fishing!

“Go to the lake, throw out a fishing line and hook, and take the first fish you catch,” said Jesus. “When you open its mouth, you will find a shekel coin. Take it and pay the tax for both of us” (Matthew 17:24-27 CEB).