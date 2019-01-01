What has happened in this country?
We used to be able to have meaningful dialog about our differences in hopes of resolving them. It appears that we can no longer state our opinion on issues without offending someone.
We used to be able to agree to disagree and we used to be able to do that agreeably.
Now everything is a war of words without hope of resolution, each side standing firmly entrenched in their own rhetoric, unaltered by facts, logic or common sense.
It appears that we can no longer share our opinions and thoughts on an issue or a subject without invoking hate speech, casting aspersions or insulting someone or some group.
The First Amendment states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
The Supreme Court requires the government to provide substantial justification for the interference with the right of free speech where it attempts to regulate the content of the speech.
Generally, a person cannot be held liable, either criminally or civilly for anything written or spoken about a person or topic, so long as it is truthful or based on an honest opinion.
While it appears that we are protected from Congress and the Supreme Court curtailing our freedom of expression, for now, it also appears that we are not secure from each other regarding the same.
How and when did this happen?
For me, it began with the William F. Buckley, Jr. versus Gore Vidal debates of the 1960s. Many pundits agree that this was when, to quote a 2015 New York Times article, “debate became bloodsport.” It has only gone downhill from there.
I have no clue where it will all end. But I would like to offer a starting place for recovery from our addiction to full-contact debate.
I believe that Philippians holds the key to becoming, as the late President George H.W. Bush proclaimed, a “kinder and gentler nation.”
Philippians 2:3-5 (NIV) encourages us, “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others. In your relationships with one another, have the same mindset as Christ Jesus.”
The overarching theme of Philippians chapter 2 is others. Our motivation should never be “selfish ambition or conceit.” In fact, we must strive for humility.
I believe Andrew Murray said, “The humble person is not one who thinks mainly of himself, the humble person simply does not think of himself at all.”
Humility is that grace that, when you know you have it, you have lost it.
The truly humble person knows himself and accepts himself. He yields himself to Christ to be a servant, to use what he is and has for the glory of God and the good of others. The believer’s eyes are turned away from himself and focused on the needs of others.
Along with humility goes surrender.
We are called not to focus only on our own interests but to additionally surrender attention from our own interests in favor of looking out for “the interests of others.” There is something here that requires us to be proactive.
We must surrender our needs, our desires in favor of proactively demonstrating the ability to “value others above ourselves.” Paul said it best in Romans 12:3a, “to everyone who is among you, not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think.”
What Paul is saying here is that our concern for others and their needs must come before looking out for our own interests.
The “mindset of Christ” refers to this very attitude. He put others ahead of Himself, He did nothing from selfish ambition, He magnified lowliness of mind by valuing you and me above Himself. His birth and death demonstrate this kind of attitude; speaking of our sinfulness, “He came to pay a debt He did not owe, because we owed a debt we could not pay!”
Unity in the church or in this nation, can come only from an attitude of genuine humility and surrender, of people truly regarding others as more important than themselves — the attitude that was supremely manifested in Christ Jesus.
For 2019, remember James 4:6 and 10, “God resists the proud, but gives grace to the humble.” Therefore, “Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and He will lift you up.”