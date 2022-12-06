Thursday Pulpit: An invitation to Advent

The Episcopal Church put out a calendar a few years ago titled “SLOW DOWN. BE QUIET. IT’S ADVENT!” The calendar title was a bit tongue-in-cheek, but each day of the calendar had a simple, helpful suggestion for doing just that. Advent calendars have become increasingly popular in recent years, mainly as a device to sell more candy and small toys to parents (and everything from candles and wine to adults). But Advent is so much more than the countdown of the hectic holiday shopping season. Advent, the four weeks leading up to Christmas, is my favorite liturgical season. Let me introduce you!

The setting aside of the weeks leading up to Christmas began in the fourth century as a corollary to the older tradition of a time of preparation for Easter (the forty days of Lent). Advent was then a somber and penitential time, reflecting the ancient church’s wisdom of preparing for and balancing seasons of feasting with seasons of fasting. Today, liturgical churches celebrate Advent as more of a reflective time. Its colors are blue and purple (with some joyful pink thrown in!), its scriptures are both hopeful and wild, and its hymns are often in a minor key. In short, Advent invites us to do the opposite of what the festive holiday season demands; rather than being pulled outward into frenetic activity, and collapsing exhausted on Christmas Day, Advent invites us deeply inward. Within the busyness of the season, Advent invites us to find pockets of quiet and dwell in the darkness of this darkest part of the year, all the while lighting the candles on our Advent wreath as a sign of hope (and peace, joy and love, if you are part of a tradition that designates the four candles of the Advent wreath that way).

Advent is my favorite season of the Church year precisely because it so sharply contrasts with what the world is doing during the holiday season. As a working mom whose work life is busiest this time of year, I find it a perfect antidote to what I call the “Christmas crazies.” This season of merriment is wonderful in many ways, but leaves a lot out — for the ill, those who are grieving, and the economically poor, the cultural celebration of the holidays makes life harder. Advent, in contrast, has room for all of us — no difficulty need be swept under the rug to make room for “the happiest time of the year.” Advent takes a long, hard look at the real, and holds stubbornly to hope. Advent is the door to deeper, truer joy born at Christmas: a joy for everyone, a joy that nothing can ever take away.

This season at Grace Episcopal, I am inviting us on a "pilgrimage in place" this Advent, drawing on my family's experience of pilgrimage this past summer during my sabbatical. We are thinking about the themes of intention, encounter, meaning-making and transformation, as we seek to make this season something deeper than what the shops can offer.

Take some time to slow down and be quiet this season. It will bear more fruit than that last batch of cookies.