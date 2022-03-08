Thursday Pulpit: An unforgettable song

I have recently been exposed to the all-time best-selling song in the history of the Christian music genre. I assumed “How Great Thou Art,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and other familiar hymns would be difficult to match. Nonetheless, the story of Bart Millard and the song he wrote for an abusive father, “I Can Only Imagine” had such a profound impression on me that I wish to share his story. The source of my information comes from viewing a number of times both the movie and the song of the same name.

Bart was a product of the South whose father had convinced him that he simply “wasn’t good enough” for anything he might attempt in life. He was often severely beaten by a father, who in the true-story depiction on film was played by Dennis Quaid. The father’s mother was played by Cloris Leachman, both of whom effectively helped depict the emotional challenges of Bart’s youth. His father’s behavior was ultimately responsible for his wife leaving both him and his son, Bart.

Bart’s special vocal skills were first discovered by a high school music teacher who convinced him to try out for a musical production of “Oklahoma.” He then joined a band called “Mercy Me,” whose name came from his grandmother’s response when he said he planned to make his way in life as a musician/singer. “Mercy me,” she said.

Bart’s father, while Bart and his band were struggling on the road, was diagnosed still relatively young with an incurable version of pancreatic cancer. What Bart, who had long since left this abusive home environment, did not know, was that his father had found Christ and become a “believer.” Once Bart discovered his father’s new life, he spent the last few months of his father’s abbreviated life in forgiveness and celebration of their common Christian bond.

After his father’s death, Bart, whose group “Mercy Me” was about to give up its dream of a successful shared musical career, wrote the music and the lyrics to “I Can Only Imagine.” As I indicated previously, this song became the best-selling Christian genre song in history. It led to an opportunity to tell his story and sing his song to the President of the United States and members of Congress at their annual prayer breakfast in 2018. Before he sang on that occasion, Bart told our country’s leaders, that “if the Gospel can change this dude (meaning his father), it can change anyone.”

I would encourage anyone who reads this article to find access to the movie (probably available on YouTube) and at the very least, listen to this incredible music — Alexa is an excellent provider. When Bart’s song was first delivered to radio stations it was labeled with these words from his producer — “We dare you to listen to this song only once.” And the rest is history! Accept my challenge and see if you can hear “I Can Only Imagine” a single time. I’ve heard it many times and am always lifted from the experience. Here are the inspired lyrics:

I can only imagine

What it will be like

When I walk

By your side

I can only imagine

What my eyes will see

When your face

Is before me

I can only imagine

(Chorus)

Surrounded by Your glory, what will my heart feel

Will I dance for you Jesus or in awe of you be still

Will I stand in your presence or to my knees will I fall

Will I sing hallelujah, will I be able to speak at all

I can only imagine

I can only imagine

When that day comes

And I find myself

Standing in the Son

I can only imagine

When all I will do

Is forever

Forever worship You

I can only imagine

Dr. David E. Brown is regional Director of Public Affairs but was formerly the President of the Napa Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which includes 10 congregations — four in Napa, one in St. Helena, one in Sonoma, two in Vallejo, and two in Benicia.