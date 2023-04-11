“What exactly is the resurrection all about then?”

The question came from a parishioner who had just heard me preach on a passage in John’s Gospel (11: 1-44). It’s the story of Martha and Mary asking Jesus to come to them because their brother Lazarus is sick.

To make a long story shorter, Lazarus dies, and Jesus doesn’t show up until he’s been buried for four days — then Jesus calls him out of his tomb and back to life. Pretty much a huge attention-grabber, right? A once dead man, walking back to life! Not your everyday occurrence.

But what I suggested was that while that miracle was significant, maybe even more important was Jesus meeting the sisters, sharing in their grief and helping them reimagine what life after death was all about.

In other words, the bigger miracle may have been that Martha and Mary were “resurrected” to new life! They experienced a transformation in the way they viewed their brother’s death, but as important as that was, they began to see their own lives differently.

Having just celebrated Easter and Jesus rising from the dead, we Christians (pastors in particular) tend to focus on that miracle and to hope for our own resurrection into heaven after we die. But I think the resurrection didn’t just happen to Jesus and isn’t just about after we physically die. It’s more about how we come to life, psychologically and spiritual now, when we are often the walking dead.

We are resurrected people when we live and love and make decisions based on our trust that God really is as good as Jesus said, based on our faith that proclaims God is still not done with us or with this world just yet and that God is always working to raise us up from apathy, despair, cynicism, and isolation. It’s when we care for each other, embodying love for our most vulnerable and forgotten neighbors, recognizing the beauty and worth of each person, generously sharing our resources.

Didn’t we learn through our pandemic isolation that interdependence is a foundational gift of what it means to be human? The longer we were apart, the more we realized how much richer life is in community with one other.

The signs of the resurrection life in this life are all around us. Just two quick examples, with hopes that you’ll search for the signs around you.

There’s a barber in Cincinnati, Ohio, Vernon Jackson, who cuts the hair of kids with special needs, raising money to be able to provide them with free haircuts. I saw him cutting a boy’s hair on Instagram and both were laughing, thoroughly enjoying what had previously been a painful experience. Vernon is raising funds to be able to take this “ministry” beyond Cincinnati.

Then there’s Community First! Village outside of Austin, Texas, where a former real estate broker has launched a community of tiny houses for previously homeless people. The goal is to build 500 homes, and they’re well on their way.

Signs of resurrection all around us. Do you seen them?