It is Thanksgiving season again, established by our first president to be a national holiday with the primary purpose of gratitude to our Creator for the beginning of our nation. Over the years it has changed away from a day of national thanksgiving into a more familial ritual of togetherness. Thanking God for our very being has gradually slipped away. We gaze at each other with mixed gratitude, but don’t really look beyond to the Creator, who gave us to each other … and gave us this wonderful world to live in.
Men have always struggled with their origins … coming out of nothingness into immense and complex life and form. So naturally we reach within ourselves and find various stories or narratives that seem to capture the shapes of the unseen. We settle on some major ones and create or receive forms and then institutions of worship and relationship to our beginnings. Some of these become major; most fade away. They all express some major theme of gratitude, of thankfulness for the very gift of being, of existing.
Some might say that these resulting religions are mostly institutions of power and control; enforced by men on mankind without its consent. But certainly they couldn’t exist over time as they have unless they answered profound questions of life and touched a universal longing in the human soul. That longing is a universal need to be in contact with our origins, with our source, who is our Creator. It seems that printed into the very fabric and design of the cosmos is a relationship … a reciprocal song of acknowledgement between the created and the Creator. Fundamentally we don’t want to be just talking among ourselves … staring into mirrors of ourselves. We ache to be able to touch someone beyond ourselves. And we tremble with the possibility that that someone might want to touch us back.
Inside each of us is printed an improbable response that we call gratitude. Within our very consciousness there comes an inner imperative to say thank you for the gift of life and relationship … and to listen intently for that acknowledgement … that “you’re welcome” from the Creator of the gifts of life. Fulfilling that urge to be grateful is probably the healthiest and most life affirming attitude and action we can have. It lifts the pall of spiritual darkness and human depression beyond any drug or desperate ideology. It heals the human spirit as nothing else can.
At the very center of Christian worship and practice is thanksgiving to our Creator for the gift of life, of very being. We give thanks for the God-given dynamics of relationship in family and friendship. We give thanks for our place, our world. And we know we are always healthier and happier when we responsibly care for the gifts of our material world … and for the gifts of each other. It’s so basic.
When the young ruler asked Jesus what he could do to enter the Kingdom of Heaven … to have eternal life, Jesus responded to him and all of us by giving again the Summation of the Law, the rules of life that bring peace and comfort to the heart and soul. First, He said we are to love God with all our heart, with all our soul, and all our mind. That total dedication of love is essentially gratitude toward God Almighty. Second, He said to love each other as deeply and well as ourselves. And that means to live in gratitude for each other.
That response of gratitude, of thanksgiving, is deeply imprinted in our souls. All mankind everywhere seeks to be thankful to something larger and beyond itself. We ache to be thankful for life itself, and that should inevitably lead us to the Creator who gives us life.
When folks come of age spiritually they realize that we all are in a conversation with our Creator who literally breathes us into being. That precious recognition of our being purposefully brought into being by our Creator God with His imprint on our souls calls forth our fundamental cry of thanksgiving, of gratitude. All other expressions of thanks are echoes of that deep current of reciprocity with our God. The reality is that we are in a reciprocal relationship with God Almighty. He gives us life … we offer that life back to Him. Within that flow of Divine love, the only rational and mature response is gratitude, and a sincere effort to give back … give love back to Our Lord. We do that best from His perspective … not our own. We won’t have peace until we let go of ourselves and embrace Him … with the deepest gratitude, with thanksgiving.
So we say “Happy Thanksgiving” … which we know means we will only be truly happy as we offer our gratitude to God and each other.