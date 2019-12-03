* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Rev. Canon Charles Dillon is rector of St. Stephen’s Anglican Church 1250 Oakville Grade in Rutherford. Services are at 8:30 a.m., said Mass, and 10:30 a.m., Choral Mass with organ and music. Evening Prayer is Wednesday 6 p.m. Christmas Eve with Caroling and the First Mass of Christmas will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. Christmas Day Mass will be at 10 a. m. Wednesday, Dec. 25. Mass for St. Stephen will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, Dec 26. Contact the church at 944-8915, Rector, 953-9369 or ststephensoakville.org and on facebook.com/StStephensOakville.