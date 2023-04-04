I consider it a great privilege to occasionally share my thoughts and personal testimony through the Thursday Pulpit, and although this article may seem a bit preachy, I suppose that’s what pulpits are for.

Too often we are swallowed up in personal pride that suggests we can by ourselves overcome virtually every physical and spiritual challenge we and our loved ones face. When, in fact, if we would simply yoke ourselves to the Savior, who offers to sustain and support us in the most meaningful ways, life would be so much more manageable and so much more fulfilling.

A sister who spoke this weekend in a conference session of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints compared our unwillingness to submit to the always available succor of the Savior to that of a baseball pitcher who refuses to allow a relief pitcher to help him complete his task on the pitching mound. The great reliever, Jesus Christ, loves us and wants so much to lighten our load and give us peace.

Given the heightened level of contention that presently exists in our world, which is evidenced in wars, political divisiveness, unkindness, and even anger, we’ve never needed more to follow the example of Jesus Christ, who is the great peacemaker, and who encourages us to be “our brother’s/sister’s keeper.” The sometimes-venomous contention that we too often experience in our civic discourse seems to suggest that it has become acceptable. In fact, we are all responsible for impacting positively the environment which exists within our families and within our communities. The President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has said that those who embrace contention are taking a page out of Satan’s playbook. We can certainly be more supportive of each other and consciously seek after opportunities to lift those within the sphere of our influence. “Blessed are the Peacemakers, love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you ... ”

We can all best demonstrate our commitment to following the Savior’s example of being true peacemakers, who actively seek opportunities to be a bright light of love and support to others. Although there are no better examples of Christ-like behavior that those provided by the Savior himself, I wish to provide one example that is worthy of our consideration and ultimately our figurative replication.

In the Book of Mormon, we read about the experience of a large group of Lamanites who were converted from their evil and warring ways to an understanding of the gospel of Jesus Christ. As a symbol of their new understanding of righteous Christ-like love, they buried their weapons of war resulting in the death of many of those who made a sacred covenant not to continue participating in the further killing of their brothers and sisters, who they now understood to be as they are, children of a loving God. They appreciated the words of God who said that their murderous contention was contrary to the laws of God and a product of the adversary. They believed that death in the Lord was preferable to living as ambassadors of Satan. Although we don’t need to bury physical weapons, unkind and hurtful words can be the weapons we need to bury.

And, clearly, we do not have to sacrifice ourselves to demonstrate our willingness to do as the Savior has requested — become Peacemakers, whose love for others, even those “who despitefully use us,” should guide our behavior and our attitudes. He said, “By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another.”

Jesus Christ has asked us “to come unto Him” and become sanctified in His love and His grace. The healing and strengthening power of Him is available to all of us if we but chose to live a Christ-centered life that focuses on Him, and recognizes that “what we do unto the least of these, our Sisters and Brothers, we have done it unto Him.”

Nothing will strengthen our families, our communities, and our world more than by making Jesus Christ the center of our thinking, gratitude, and our actions. He has promised us peace in this world and peace in eternity if we but follow Him. I bear my personal testimony that He lives, atoned for our sins in Gethsemane and Golgotha, and has made it possible for us to be reunited with friends and family in His and His Father’s presence in an environment of peace and eternal happiness.