Thursday Pulpit: Being 'in the grace'

Since coming to Grace Episcopal Church, I have occasion frequently to think about the word “grace.”
Grace is often defined in standard dictionaries as ease or elegance, particularly of movement. In Christian theology, grace is the continuous, complete, unconditional love, favor and help of God. I believe these two uses of the word are not unconnected. God’s grace in my life, and my awareness and connectedness to it, certainly makes my life easier! I have a friend who talks about being “in the grace” and “out of the grace” — she conceives of grace as a continuous flow we can step into with a conscious turning of the mind and heart at any moment. We have all experienced this: a sudden awareness of the beauty of nature or of the presence of love that awakens gratitude. This is always accessible to us, even in difficult, traumatic, or just downright annoying circumstances. From my friend I have learned to thank the sink of dirty dishes and the ironing board in my bedroom for being my spiritual teachers — my very grumpiness about them reminding me to get back in the grace!
One place I have seen grace manifest of late is in a new initiative of Grace Church called “Grace Space: A gracious place to learn.” Modeled after Master Classes, these courses, a mixture of online, in-person, and hybrid, feature talented members of our community sharing their expertise. Current offerings include fire preparedness, cooking, beekeeping, self-hypnosis (meditation with a purpose), computer assistance, and a geology tour of the wine-growing regions of the Napa Valley. When I heard our wonderful instructors give a brief overview of their courses in March, I was so excited I wanted to sign up for every one of them! They were each so clearly passionate about their subject and so full of love and giftedness that one could not help wanting to step into that space and learn from them.
The best thing about Grace Space is that all of our instructors are offering their courses for free, and any “tuition” collected will go directly to Grace Outreach (lovingly called “GO”). For more than 20 years Grace Episcopal has designated a portion of its finances to make an impact beyond our walls — everything from helping to build a clinic and village in Nicaragua, to educating 70+ girls at university in Uganda, to building transitional homes for orphans in Russia. Assistance and partnership are local as well: supporting families at Christmas, back-to-school, and during evacuations through UpValley family center, offering scholarships at Hearts and Hands Preschool in Calistoga, and bringing hundreds of hand-made gifts of hats and blankets to homeless and impoverished newborns throughout the Bay Area through Baby Love. Most recently, over the last year Grace has partnered with the other Napa Valley Episcopal Churches to offer a range of learning and advocacy opportunities through the Racial Reconciliation Academy.
As budgets are thinner this year due to the ongoing effects of fire and pandemic, Grace Space is a creative new way to create community connections and learning—raising funds while having fun, because we certainly need more of both! Classes are offered on a sliding scale: in the on-line catalogue prices are set to 50% of fair market value, which is shown; participants can choose to make an additional contribution or use the code “grace” on checkout for an additional discount. Space is limited! If a course fills up, we will create a wait lists to drive future offerings, which will include even more local talent. Visit grace-episcopal.ejoinme.org/gracespace to browse the catalogue and sign up. If you have questions or would like to offer a future Grace Space course, email Diana Deen, the program’s creator, at sustaininggrace@grace-episcopal.org.
Friends, with so much that is difficult right now from the mundane to the global, may you live “in the grace” today.
The Rev. Amy Denney Zuniga is Rector of Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring Street in St. Helena. She may be contacted at revamy@grace-episcopal.org. During this time of pandemic, Grace Church is offering worship online at 9 a.m. Sundays via livestream to our website, www.grace-episcopal.org, and our Facebook page. To keep up to date on other spiritual opportunities both in-person and online, and to be apprised of future Grace Space offerings, visit the website and sign up for weekly e-news. The labyrinth and grounds are open for meditation and reflection.