Thursday Pulpit: Being 'in the grace'

Grace is often defined in standard dictionaries as ease or elegance, particularly of movement. In Christian theology, grace is the continuous, complete, unconditional love, favor and help of God. I believe these two uses of the word are not unconnected. God’s grace in my life, and my awareness and connectedness to it, certainly makes my life easier! I have a friend who talks about being “in the grace” and “out of the grace” — she conceives of grace as a continuous flow we can step into with a conscious turning of the mind and heart at any moment. We have all experienced this: a sudden awareness of the beauty of nature or of the presence of love that awakens gratitude. This is always accessible to us, even in difficult, traumatic, or just downright annoying circumstances. From my friend I have learned to thank the sink of dirty dishes and the ironing board in my bedroom for being my spiritual teachers — my very grumpiness about them reminding me to get back in the grace!