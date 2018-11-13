I grew up watching “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Mr. Rogers sang, “Won’t you be mine, won’t you be mine, won’t you be my neighbor?” and then showed us what being a neighbor looked like as he moved through his community making caring, long-lasting connections, taking interest in the other, sharing his neighbors’ joys, concerns, and sorrows. The fact that Mr. Rogers included us, his viewers, as his “television neighbors” showed that the concept of “neighborhood” went far beyond geographic locale; that in fact, everyone in the world could be neighbors.
I recently witnessed a beautiful example of “neighborliness” staying at my sister’s house in Chico when the Camp Fire broke out in the Plumas National Forest last week — the fire which has now surpassed last year’s fires here as the most destructive in California history. The college-aged kids who live behind her came over when the fire was threatening Chico to say, “We’re leaving town — are you OK? Do you need anything? Can we help you first?” The 20-something guys who live across the street showed up in their smoke masks two days later wanting to be pointed in any direction they could help. Her neighbor on the other side organized a pop-up shop at their church to give evacuees who have lost everything the chance to choose what they want/need with dignity and beauty. She came over to borrow some ice. Those day-to-day interactions of caring and connection, of witnessing and inter-weaving with one another’s lives create a strong safety-net of relationships … life in community means we are not alone in this world. Someone else sees us; other people have our back. It means that the devastation in Paradise is actually the devastation of a much wider network of people … but it also means that community is not alone in its shock, grief, and searching for what to do next. They have neighbors because they have been neighbors.
When asked which of the commandments is the greatest, Jesus replied, “’You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind.’ This is the greatest and first commandment. And a second is like it: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself’” (Matt 22:37-40). When asked the follow-up question, “Who is my neighbor?”, Jesus told the story of the Good Samaritan, wherein a person of an ethnicity with historic animosity with the Jewish people gave of his own time and resources to help a Jew who had been robbed, beaten, and left for dead on the roadside. My 7-year-old is fond of saying, “Everyone in the world is a part of our family!” It’s his way of reminding us of what Jesus and Mr. Rogers knew — that we are all neighbors; every human life and the life of our planet are inextricably intertwined. Love of God, true love of self, and love for the neighbor are all of a piece, and this way of love is the only way forward for our world.
Recent shootings in the synagogue in Pittsburgh, in the grocery store in Tennessee, in the bar in Thousand Oaks were all perpetrated by people who forgot that they were neighbors — that every human life is equally valuable and inextricably linked with theirs; that we are all neighbors, all family despite any differences between us. And they forgot that they have neighbors — they bought the lie of isolation that pain and hatred can breed — that they are alone in this world, that they alone are in the right, that they are alone because no one else sees or understands them.
As our smoke-filled skies and local bereaved community of Yountville remind us all too viscerally of our recent experiences of community and personal trauma, disaster and loss — don’t forget that you have neighbors. You are not alone, whatever it is you’re going through. Reach out, connect, find the support that you need. And don’t forget to be a neighbor — find simple, small, tangible ways to care for others you are connected to, near and far, and even neighbors you don’t yet know. Doing something for someone else is one of the best ways to work through the helplessness we experience in such troubling times. As a song that’s been on repeat in my head the last few days puts it, “Let your little light shine, shine, shine … ‘cause there might be someone down in the valley trying to get home.”
