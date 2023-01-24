Thursday Pulpit: Catching stones

I have on several occasions referred to our being “Stonecatchers,” a concept presented originally by Bryan Stevenson, an attorney whose entire legal practice is focused on the defense and support of those who are wrongly accused, whose punishment seems excessive, or who are generally the victims of violations of basic human rights. Mr. Stevenson shared the experience the Savior had with those who were in the process of stoning a woman caught in adultery. Jesus Christ said, “Let he who is without sin, cast the first stone.” The Savior’s demonstration of forgiveness and correcting wrongdoing has been the foundation for this attorney’s mission.

Mr. Stevenson’s message and encouragement for all of us suggests that after demonstrating compassion whenever we find ourselves confronted with “unfairness,” we should then go one step further and “catch the stones” of unrighteousness and correct the wrongs that have been done to so many.

One of the current Twelve Apostles in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Dale G. Renlund, once gave a talk on the topic of “infuriating unfairness.” He described a number of circumstances in which God’s children suffer unfairness, and although often experiences with perceived unfairness may be the consequence of our own actions, other situations are entirely out of our control and perhaps cause us to question. Whenever horrible things happen to seemingly innocent victims, we occasionally ask why a loving God would allow such tragedies and circumstances to occur.

Certainly, no one understands unfairness better than the Savior, who suffered and ultimately gave his life so that we might be able to experience ultimate “fairness” and joy. He didn’t deserve the suffering he experienced, but “God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son,” whose sacrifice enabled the Atonement that gives us all the opportunity to repent, to be fully forgiven, and become clean — a necessary condition for us to return to be in the presence of our Heavenly Father, and His Son, Jesus Christ.

Again, back to the question of “unfairness.” Elder Renlund shared the sad story of a genocide that occurred in 1994 in Rwanda, where over 500,000 innocent victims were slaughtered as the result of a tribal conflict. He used this unfortunate and evil experience to demonstrate that we can be infuriated by such incidents, but our world is best served when we allow a reflection on such unfairness to lead us to a behavior focused more and more on lifting the downtrodden, the poor, needy, and those who suffer unfairness in all its forms.

What better example of mitigating unfairness than to do as the Savior did. His example of treatment of those less fortunate, lame, blind, deaf, emotionally distraught, etc. serves as a perfect example of what we can do. We can all look for and find opportunities to become “stonecatchers” who can correct wrongs and make a difference in the life of someone less fortunate.

I would hope that exposure to unfairness involving ourselves or others will lead us to not distance ourselves for God, but rather allow such experiences to soften and humble us, so that the influence of our Heavenly Father and His Son can lift us and make us better people.

I am personally grateful for opportunities to serve others. I wish that I, too, would be more consciously engaged in finding ways to better serve. Perhaps we can all make 2023 an opportunity for improving the lives and conditions of those around us, and by so doing, find that we have brought peace and comfort to our own souls as well.