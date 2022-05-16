Thursday Pulpit: Celebrating mothers

Although Mother’s Day has come and gone, do we not all agree that celebrating mothers should be done significantly more often than just once a year?

Now, more than a week ago, on Mother’s Day, I shared a personal experience during a talk in church about my angel mother that I would like to share with you as well. As a 10-year-old fifth-grader, my neighbor and I foolishly decided to discover the pleasure of smoking a cigar. I’ve tried over the years to blame my behavior on the fact that my friend was in the sixth grade and was often a bit intimidating, so he somewhat forced me into my misdeed — probably not true, but don’t we far too often try to excuse our less-than-Christian actions by laying the blame at someone else’s feet? Anyway, I compounded the misdeed by agreeing to smoke the cigar in my home, and not his. We quickly realized that all our efforts to open doors and windows to completely eliminate the smell were in vain and were certainly not going to conceal what we had been doing. My mother worked and came home later that afternoon, at which time I knew I was in big trouble, for I had significantly failed both her and me.

What she did next impacted in a very positive way the rest of my life. She simply walked in the front door, paused, and then went straight to her bedroom and cried. She never said a word about what I knew she felt, but I spent the rest of my youth and the years beyond trying to never again disappoint my good mother.

My oldest son’s wife, Melinda Wheelwright Brown, authored a book entitled"Eve and Adam," with the purpose of helping establish a better perspective on Eve. The subtitle of her book, published by Deseret Book, which underwent close scrutiny by church leaders, is “Discovering the Beautiful Balance.”

I’d like to share the quotes of three individuals whose words reflect the fundamental message my daughter-in-law was delivering through her book.

Sherrie Dew said, “Eve set an example of womanhood for men to respect and women to follow, modeling the characteristics with which women have been endowed: heroic faith, a keen sensitivity to the spirit, an abhorrence of evil and complete selflessness. Even for the joy of helping initiate the human family, she endured the Fall.”

Camille Fronk went even further when she said of Eve the following: “Our interpretation of Eve’s role in the Fall likely influences the manner in which we regard women in general. Unfairly degrading Eve has tragically influenced the degradation of all women."

Finally, Dallin Oaks said of Eve: “Some Christians condemn Eve for her act, concluding that she and her daughters are somehow flawed by it. Not the Latter-day Saints! Informed by revelation, we celebrate Eve’s act and honor her wisdom and courage in the great episode called the Fall.”

I would like to also quote two other individuals whom we all respect and admire. First, Pope Francis said, “To be a mother is a great treasure. Mothers, in their unconditional sacrificial love for their children are the antidote to individualism; they are the greatest enemies against war.”

And Abraham Lincoln said, “The greatest lessons I have ever learned were at my mother’s knees ... All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.”

A former leader in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints once said, “When the real history of mankind is fully disclosed, will it feature the echoes of gunfire or the sharing sound of lullabies? Will we reflect on the great armistices made by military men or the peacemaking of women in homes and in neighborhoods? Will what happened in cradles and homes prove to be more controlling that what happened in Congresses? When the surf of the centuries has made the great pyramids so much sand, the everlasting family of God will still be standing, because it is an eternal institution.”

After His resurrection as outlined in John 21, when Christ met with His apostles, they had another experience with fish. Not unlike the miracle that happened some time before His death on the same shores of Galilee, they had many fish to enjoy and sell. It was then that Christ asked Peter whether he loves these (fish) more than he loves the Lord, a question he repeated three times. He told Peter that he had twice proved His ability to get fish, but what he wanted was Disciples — good people who would preach His Gospel, heal the sick, support the poor and downtrodden, keep covenants made with Him, and, take care of each other.

Good mothers help support the development of His aforementioned desires by building character and instilling in their children the desire to love God more than the things of this world. Of that I am certain, and I will forever honor my mother for the guidance and example I received from her.

Dr. David E. Brown is regional Director of Public Affairs but was formerly the President of the Napa Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which includes 10 congregations — four in Napa, one in St. Helena, one in Sonoma, two in Vallejo, and two in Benicia.