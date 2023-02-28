Women who played a significant role in the advancement of women’s rights have been honored nationally for at least one day a year since the early 20th century. This was eventually expanded to an entire month, and in 1978 Sonoma County’s Commission on the Status of Women led the charge to Congress that ultimately secured a yearly presidential proclamation celebrating March as “Women’s History Month.”

This year’s theme, “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories,” was chosen by the National Women’s History Alliance to highlight women who have contributed to “history, culture, and society.”

Mary Baker Eddy’s story is one of courage, strength, and tireless effort to inspire a shift in thinking that would contribute to the advancement of not just women’s rights but the rights of humanity as a whole. What began as a struggle for Eddy to overcome a number of personal health challenges led to the establishment of a groundbreaking system of Christian healing.

Born in 1821, Eddy was largely self-educated, unable to attend school on a regular basis due to recurring illness. In 1866, she experienced a remarkable healing of a physical condition pronounced fatal by her attending physician simply by reading passages from her Bible. She then dedicated her life to finding what she would come to understand as “the Science of this healing” through a deeper understanding of the Bible, in particular the teachings and healings of Christ Jesus (see Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures, p. 109).

Those impressed by Eddy’s ability to heal others solely through spiritual means suggested that she write a book about her discovery, despite the fact that women of her time were discouraged from sharing their ideas on such subjects. Against all odds, she published Science and Health in 1875, introducing the world to Bible-based ideas that heal and save. The Women’s National Book Association chose this book as one of “75 books by women whose words have changed the world.”

Four years later, Eddy organized what we know today as The Christian Science Church, a church “designed to commemorate the word and works of our Master (Christ Jesus), which should reinstate primitive Christianity and its lost element of healing” (Manual of The Mother Church, p. 17). This included the provision for a weekly testimony meeting for individuals to share the practical effect of the Science Eddy discovered through their own healing experiences.

Eddy remained active well into her 90th year when she started The Christian Science Monitor, a Pulitzer Prize-winning news organization whose object remains “to injure no man, but to bless all mankind.”

In a 1907 interview with the New York American magazine, Eddy said, “I know that my mission is for all the earth, not alone for my dear devoted followers in Christian Science. All my efforts, all my prayers and tears are for humanity, and the spread of peace and love among mankind.”

Eddy was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in 1995 for her “indelible mark on religion, medicine, and journalism.”