Change can be a scary thing. It can also be an exciting thing.

I guess that's where you see the two kinds of people in this world. Change might bring anxiety and panic as we think of the disturbance and possible chaos. On the other hand, it might bring a rush of adrenaline and a desire to be propelled into the unknown as we think of the adventure like voyagers.

Maybe you are being called to change. Despite what you feel mentally about it, emotionally you can still walk in peace. When someone asks me about change or asks me, "How do you know it’s the Lord?" I reply, ‘Follow the Holy Spirit; and how do you follow the Holy Spirit? You follow peace."

You see, in the midst of change and big decisions, there is still a peace to be had or found. The word of God says, "He (God) will never leave us nor forsake us."

That’s not my idea; that's His idea. If He is who He says He is, then we can believe that and trust that He has us covered.

If I’m on an airplane and there’s turbulence, I’m not going to get worried if I see the other passengers looking anxious. It’s not their area of expertise — assessing turbulence, that is. If I see the cabin crew calm about the situation, I can follow peace. However, if I see the cabin crew looking incredibly anxious and worried, that might worry me a bit, because that's their area of expertise.

In the same way, I look to heaven during change and realize that there is no panic in heaven. Read that again. God only has plans, no problems (the saying comes from Corrie Ten Boom). I rejoice and delight and take such comfort in this.

Sometimes all we need is a perspective shift. Take the focus off of our surroundings and focus on the greatness of who God is. Are you more aware of the greatness of your problem or the greatness of our God?

I’d like to suggest today that He is in the business of making plans for your good, plans not to harm you but to give you a hope and a future (Jeremiah 29:11). Today, may you welcome change with the heavenly perspective, and may your decision-making follow peace. Amen.