* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

If you want to learn more about who Jesus is come on by next Sunday morning and join us at the Highlands Christian Fellowship, 970 Petrified Forest Road in Calistoga. Service starts at 10:30 a.m., we also offer an adult Bible study at 9:30 a.m., if you’re up for it!