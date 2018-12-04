People in darkness don’t know the true light
Some think His life is just a big lie
what they don’t know is He’s standing so near
with Shepherds and angels Christ shouts ‘I AM HERE’
You’ve looked to many things and ran to in the past
right now, He’s here looking to mend broken hearts
to those who say ‘we don’t need Him get lost’
if only you knew what those words you utter cost
You remember Christmas, we remember Christ
you remember presents and think of the price
we think of price, just on a different scale
for in a manger he came, he cried and wailed
You open your gift and find a temporary smile
emotions that haunt you disappear for a while
the gift Christ gives you if you want it is free
the cross and the manger can be your creed
Jesus is not a baby, He’s not on the cross
He grew up and is Risen to save all the lost
believe this I beg you … you think it’s not true
but Christ has come and He’s come for you
I once was skeptic and thought this not right
until Christ saved me and His spirit gave life
Jesus’ power inside me … His joy overflowing
This new life I now live is so overwhelming
To you He says follow me and I’ll show you
never will I leave you … never will I forsake you
you think these are just words, jargon at best
but how can I show you that Christ is my crest?
I’ll pour out my heart, these emotions, these words
we’ll give up our lives but you think it’s absurd
It means that much to us to ignore
Do you understand now when we say we live for something more?
Would I do this for something I believe is not real?
this is not a cause, a gimmick or for the movie reel
there’s no illusion, no smoke or hidden camera
What I’m living for is all for the Creator
Would I alter my life for my Savior to change me
So that people I meet and encounter can mock me?
For this ‘baby,’ this ‘God’ to be just a myth
I’d have to be crazy to live life like this
So I’ll take your mocking, your laughs, your jeering too
and on my shoulders I’ll carry you through
your name I take and at the cross I lay it down
so that one day you wake up and experience the Crown
The splendor, the glory of our King so true
that was willing to die for me and for you
So in hope I wait for you, that’s what Christmas shows me
Your life for mine He offers, eternity a guarantee
I won’t force you or push you for neither does He
but may God’s spirit lead you to Him as He did me
We know these celebrations as birth, death and resurrection
we are not a club, a society or even a function
A powerful people who know that there’s more
and who have heard the call and said ‘welcome Lord’
So this is my prayer for you this Christmas
May you encounter His presence and never reject it!
Pastor Rich Stein (Bth - Cambridge University) is Associate Pastor of Calvary Christian Church, 2322 Spring St. in St. Helena. Services are on Saturday evenings at 6:30 p.m. We love our community and would love to meet you.(707) 963-9255 or sainthelenachurch.com or rich@sainthelenachurch.com