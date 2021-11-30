Thursday Pulpit: Christmas is Happening!

‘Tis the season to be jolly! Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la! I couldn’t be more excited about rediscovering the promise of joy, happiness, and peace afforded to each and every one of us during the Christmas season and throughout the year.

Although I enjoy all the usual festivities and activities, including searching for just the right gift for my loved ones, my primary focus — shared by so many others — is celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, whose life continues to encourage a deeper appreciation of the presence, power, and possibilities of good in the world.

I love thinking about the many blessings inspired by Jesus’ birth, resurrection, and ascension; the many treasurers found in his remarkable words and works; and the profound sense of peace that comes from his revelation of an always-present, all-powerful God who loves, saves, and heals one and all.

When his disciples asked him to teach them how to pray, Jesus gave them “The Lord’s Prayer.” Then he followed it up by telling his disciples that they should ask for what they need. He said, “Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you. For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened” (Luke 11).

In previous articles, I’ve mentioned the benefits of just this kind of prayer, of trusting God and applying the teachings of Jesus Christ to meet my needs.

For instance, when faced with an outbreak of poison oak on my face the night before my high school prom, the issue was completely eliminated through prayer in time to enjoy the event. The need for office furniture to fit within a small area of our home was met by letting go of what I thought was needed and yielding to God’s perfect plan.

When loved ones were being threatened by a wildfire, Christ’s assurance of God’s protection was present to handle fear and anxiousness. When an unwarranted problem came up at work, it was settled in a peaceful way. And during Christmas one year our financial needs were met by being reminded of God as our infinite source of supply.

By surrendering to God’s love, as Jesus taught us to do, these and so many other blessings have been received with overflowing gratitude.

"In this was manifested the love of God toward us, because that God sent his only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through him," it says in the Bible. “God is love; and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him" (I John 4:9, 16).

This sentiment is reflected by Mary Baker Eddy, the Discoverer and Founder of Christian Science, who writes, referring to God, “Divine Love always has met and always will meet every human need.”

Christmas reminds us of the glorious wonders of the ever-present Christ available to everyone here and now. Glory be to God and for His beloved Son.

