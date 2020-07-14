Thursday Pulpit: Continuing with how current events can transform us

This is a painful inheritance that we as a nation have been given. Yet our nation’s founding vision is one where all are equal, all are valued and all are entitled to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Let us work to make the structural changes needed in our society so that we can live as a united people, appreciating our differences and valuing our shared community.

On July 4, 1965, Martin Luther King, Jr. spoke about the United States of America; its history, its meaning, and the wonderful vision that brought it into being 244 years ago.

All life is interrelated. We are tied in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. And whatever affects one directly, it affects all indirectly. And as long as there is extreme poverty in this world no one can be totally rich, even if he has a billion dollars.

As long as diseases are rampant and millions of people cannot expect to live more than 28 or 30 years, no one can be totally healthy even if he just got a checkup in the finest clinic of the nation.

Strangely enough, I can never be what I ought to be until you are what you ought to be. And you can never be what you ought to be until I am what I ought to be. This is the interrelated structure of reality.