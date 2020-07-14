Thursday Pulpit: Continuing with how current events can transform us

Last of 2 parts
Our current times remind me of ancient days, as in the book of Exodus when Moses is rescued from death by the very family who wish he and his people to be enslaved. Later, after Moses has grown up and fled Egypt, he is called upon by Yahweh to go back to Pharaoh and ask him to free the Israelites so that they may go and worship their one God.
It leads to problems because these two figures, Moses and Pharaoh, are not just religious leaders. They are temporal leaders too. And each knows that their God(s) are clear in their directives to them; Moses has to free his people and find the promised land so that Yahweh keeps his promise to the children of Abraham; Pharaoh has to keep the Hebrews as slaves so that they continue to build temples and cities, thereby honoring the gods and Pharaoh’s rule over Egypt. Ancient Egypt, for all its grandeur and power and influence, was to a great degree built economically upon the slavery that kept costs down and profits up.
Today, 400 years after the first Africans were brought to the North America as slaves, our own nation still struggles with the long, dark shadow of slavery. Among many other costs, over generations it has divided and marginalized African American peoples, and other people of color, from white Americans. In addition, the booming economy fashioned by slavery such as cotton, sugar and rice in the antebellum South set a terrible example. It created unreal expectations that production businesses in the future achieve profitability and success by controlling and relentlessly using up expenses, no matter the cost, whether those expenses be people, time, natural resources, or peace.
This is a painful inheritance that we as a nation have been given. Yet our nation’s founding vision is one where all are equal, all are valued and all are entitled to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Let us work to make the structural changes needed in our society so that we can live as a united people, appreciating our differences and valuing our shared community.
On July 4, 1965, Martin Luther King, Jr. spoke about the United States of America; its history, its meaning, and the wonderful vision that brought it into being 244 years ago.
All life is interrelated. We are tied in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. And whatever affects one directly, it affects all indirectly. And as long as there is extreme poverty in this world no one can be totally rich, even if he has a billion dollars.
As long as diseases are rampant and millions of people cannot expect to live more than 28 or 30 years, no one can be totally healthy even if he just got a checkup in the finest clinic of the nation.
Strangely enough, I can never be what I ought to be until you are what you ought to be. And you can never be what you ought to be until I am what I ought to be. This is the interrelated structure of reality.
John Donne called it years ago and placed it in graphic times: no man is an island entire of itself. Every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main. And he goes on toward the end to say any man’s death diminishes me because I am involved in mankind and therefore, never send to know for whom the bell tolls, it tolls for thee. We must come to see this if we are to realize the American dream.
Pastor Burke Owens leads the St. Helena United Methodist Church, 1310 Adams St. in St. Helena. For information call 963-2839, send an email to shofficeumc@aim.com or visit sthelenaumc.org. Sunday worship is livestreamed via YouTube at 10 a.m. every week. All services are available for viewing anytime thereafter on the church Facebook or YouTube pages. Faith, study and meditation groups continue via ZOOM call; please email or call for more information. Each Wednesday at 4 p.m., the church bell is rung in honor of those who suffer from the coronavirus, in memory of those who have died from the virus and in prayer for those who serve to protect us from the virus.
