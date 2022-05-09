Thursday Pulpit: Coping with change

Change can be scary. In life we feel at certain times things need to change or shift.

We may get excited about the possibility of change or something new and we may even talk about it with friends and family and then we begin to dream about what change can look like. In theory we like what we are talking about or dreaming about. And then … that moment comes when you move from theory and dreaming into the practical application. And suddenly the joy and excitement of the thought of change hits your reality like a 100-ton boulder hurtling at 100 miles per hour, and it stops you in your tracks and you ask yourself, "Should I really do this?"

It’s funny, right? As people we are often good at dreaming and imagining, because it’s a built-in quality God has put in us. We have the mind of Christ. So it is no surprise we dream well. But we forget we also have the power of the Holy Spirit to give us the strength we need to endure change. After all, we have the promise of God that He works all things for good for those who love Him (Romans 8:28). Sometimes we just have to speak to the mountain in our head and demand it to move!

Why do we believe our fear over the promises of God? I don’t know about you but I am tired of cheating on Jesus with fear.

In Daniel chapter 6, we see such a picture of a faithful God. It’s a picture of how God often works differently from how we think He should work. Here we see God doesn’t stop Daniel from being thrown in the pit of lions. But we do see a God who shuts the mouths of the lions. Daniel emerges unscathed. As a result of this, a nation gets to know and believe this incredible God who saves and delivers His people and turns things for good just as He promised! A decree is released from this by the King!

Maybe, just maybe, God is not going to deliver you from the pit of the lions but He is shutting their mouths from harming you. And the end result is going to be a people who see how God turned things for good and now they have an opportunity to see Him or know Him like never before. After all, had Daniel not gone through that, the nation wouldn’t have seen a God who saves His people. There is a testimony there for all to hear and read about.

In your life, maybe God is developing a testimony in your situation that He can use to bring awareness, truth and His presence to people that do not know Him. Maybe this decision or change you need to make is not about you at all; maybe it’s God establishing His rule and reign over His Kingdom and you get the pleasure and privilege of partnering with Him to bring a testimony to someone else!

Be strong and courageous, beloved; He is faithful.

Rich Stein is pastor at Encounter Church, 2322 Spring St., St. Helena, 963-9255. The church is open on Sundays for public worship at 10 a.m. Please check website or download the church app (“Encounter Church Napa").