Thursday Pulpit: Death, where is thy sting?

As Christians we want to be strong and holy. And we plead for God’s mercy because we live in a creation that groans and suffers in the pain of entropy and disintegration. Our very bodies, although we worship physical perfection just as much as the ancient Greeks and Romans did, are imperfect and will eventually unwind and unmake, as C.S. Lewis put it. “Ashes to ashes and dust to dust,” as we say in our Burial service. Our souls are riding in doomed ships. All the wisdom of man cannot prevent that outcome for anyone. As Solomon wrote, “all is vanity.”
Death can seem so impersonal. Death in its seeming finality seems to rob us all not just of our physical lives but also of who we were, our uniqueness, of how we were with our friends and loved ones. Surely, this is why we who remain strive to remember, to eulogize, to gather photos, and tell stories about the ones who have gone on before. We record it and strive to see larger patterns of meaning. We call that history … which, of course, is always written from the point of view of the writer.
It comforts our souls. And losing loved ones and dear friends requires a good deal of comforting. Whatever way we think about death and what lies beyond, it hurts, and we do our best to comfort one another through it.
Death, especially of a dear friend, brings us to the threshold between our brief lives and eternity, if we can imagine anything that lies beyond. We struggle for meaning. We struggle to find something positive and comforting. Truly there must come a time of dying … and resting. And we say, “May light perpetual shine upon them.” Yes indeed.
But what light is that? And where? What’s it like for us out there … on the other side?
The church of God Almighty and His Son Jesus Christ have lived and died with this question for 6,000 years. And it has brought us faithful reports from her Saints to guide us.
You’ll have to come back to church for all the Biblical references and citations given to us by those faithful witnesses. A summation of the church’s conclusion is this:
There is an unseen as well as a seen world. There is another reality beyond this one we’re inhabiting.
No matter how out of joint we might have become with our Creator, we can be reconciled with Him through our relationship with the Second Person of the Holy Trinity, our Savior Jesus Christ.
For each of us individually, this requires our accepting that gift and His Lordship in our lives. If we don’t or won’t accept the gift and our need of it, we won’t receive that incredible gift of eternal life. It’s all reciprocal.
This means, having accepted that need and His Lordship, we are already living in that eternal realm of relationship with the eternal Godhead.
What is that state? As still alive in these bodies and on this side of the doorway of death, we are mostly blinded to the reality of living beyond these physical bodies. Some of us, those we call Saints, can see and live that dual belonging to both realms. Most of us walk by faith and believe what we’ve been told. We pray to have that belief strengthened.
And what is that state? Certainly, better than here. Our Lord and St. Paul tell us that, still alive or asleep for centuries, we will all be gathered together with Our Lord. The heavens and the earth will be “new” … purged from the corruption of sin. And most important, we will continue to love and serve the Lord. And we believe that includes being with the Community of Saints, which means our loves and loved ones.
Some practice a religion of submission to an unknowable god and want to force such submission onto others. Some practice a religion of detachment … of not caring what Fate brings. Some embrace material life with all their strength and see god in material things, even nature or a planet. Some see it all as a cosmic virtual simulation we are trapped in … but perhaps we can “hack” our way free, figure out the master code and turn it to our own ends. As we know, the power of these various visions has done little to alter or restrain the dark forces within the human heart or are imbedded within the entropy of a disintegrating cosmos. Mankind, without knowing and accepting Jesus Christ, regards that turning wheel of material life as an inevitable force … as the implacable course of Fate written in the stars or the cold will of a distant god.
What are we to do? For each of us personally, as we get over our youthful idealism and dare to slow down and open our eyes … we see lots of beauty … and it’s wasting away; we see everything subjected to vanity. It can open such a pit of despair that many serious thinkers throughout history have fallen into it. St. Paul was such a man … who practiced his own jihad of sanctioned conversion by the sword … until he encountered the Living God. And then he himself was converted by the overwhelming power of the Love of God in Jesus Christ. Based on his incredible transformation, of all the disciples really, he has a lot to tell us … a message of Hope.
Our hearts are understandably heavy for now. But we will all be together again. Thank God.
