Thursday Pulpit: Death, where is thy sting?

And what is that state? Certainly, better than here. Our Lord and St. Paul tell us that, still alive or asleep for centuries, we will all be gathered together with Our Lord. The heavens and the earth will be “new” … purged from the corruption of sin. And most important, we will continue to love and serve the Lord. And we believe that includes being with the Community of Saints, which means our loves and loved ones.

Some practice a religion of submission to an unknowable god and want to force such submission onto others. Some practice a religion of detachment … of not caring what Fate brings. Some embrace material life with all their strength and see god in material things, even nature or a planet. Some see it all as a cosmic virtual simulation we are trapped in … but perhaps we can “hack” our way free, figure out the master code and turn it to our own ends. As we know, the power of these various visions has done little to alter or restrain the dark forces within the human heart or are imbedded within the entropy of a disintegrating cosmos. Mankind, without knowing and accepting Jesus Christ, regards that turning wheel of material life as an inevitable force … as the implacable course of Fate written in the stars or the cold will of a distant god.