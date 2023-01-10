Thursday Pulpit: Developing our relationship with God

Happy new year, everyone. Wow, another year gone. I’m really looking forward to 2023 and the year ahead.

There’s a phrase I love: “Preparation reveals expectation.” I find it fascinating that we plan everything so well in life, so particular, almost down to the last cent, whether that be vacations, monthly budgets, financial retirement, visiting family, etc. But yet we fail to plan for the most important aspect of our lives, our faith and spiritual lives.

What we really ultimately reveal by doing this is that we want to grow by accident. The measure you put in is the measure you’ll receive.

Maybe 2023 can be a year where we sit down and plan how we are going to grow in faith, how we are going to grow deeper roots in Christ Jesus. This year I encourage you to be really intentional about your faith. What is it that you need to grow in this year? What is it that you need to hear from the Lord? What is the Lord saying?

There are things we need to have a plan for, and spiritual growth is one of them. Maybe it’s devoting some consistent time to seek the Lord or read a book on the subject you want to grow spiritually in. Maybe it’s connecting with a pastor for more discipleship. Maybe it’s getting back to the gift of fasting, which ultimately is sacrificing something.

There is more in store for you from Heaven this year. There is more growth that is available. The Lord is not done talking. There’s a great verse that talks about searching the more of God out; 1 Corinthians 2:9-10. “However, as it is written: What no eye has seen, what no ear has heard, and what no human mind has conceived — the things God has prepared for those who love him, these are the things God has revealed to us by his Spirit. The Spirit searches all things, even the deep things of God.”

Let’s believe together that 2023 is going to be the best year yet. Let’s agree together that God wants to take us deeper and increase our faith levels in a way we’ve never felt before, because that is His nature. One of continual growth and increase.

I pray that this year you are a temple for His Holy Spirit and that it is not just a visitation but it becomes a habitation for Him. I myself have one goal for my faith and my relationship with Jesus, and our church knows this. That is to fall more in love with Jesus every day. That’s it, it’s quite simple. To do that, I need to invest my time and myself to Him.

May this year be that year you fall more in love with Him and know that the source of all joy, peace, freedom, love and identity is found in Him alone. Amen.