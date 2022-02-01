Thursday Pulpit: Doers of the Word

A goal with no timeframe is merely wishful thinking. What are your most deeply felt priorities and goals? More importantly, what are your spiritual goals?

Holy Scripture is clear on what our spiritual priority should be — “Do what it (the Bible) says.”

“Do not merely listen to the Word, and so deceive yourselves. Do what it says. Anyone who listens to the Word but does not do what it says is like a man who looks at his face in a mirror and, after looking at himself, goes away and immediately forgets what he looks like.” (James 1:22-24)

Humorous, yet true! Consistency can be tough. There are one-day-a-week Christians, and even one-day-a-year Christians. Perhaps our greatest challenge is to be 24/7 365 days a year Christians.

Are you tackling your spiritual goals or standing on the sidelines of life? Now is the time to move from spectator to player, from victim to victor. Be a doer of the Word.

Years ago, I had the honor of meeting Dr. Barry C. Black, 62nd Chaplain of the United States Senate, Rear Admiral (Ret.), U.S. Navy. What a remarkable person who has overcome great odds. He wrote a fascinating book titled, “From the Hood to the Hill.” As the first person of color (African American) and the first Seventh-day Adventist in the nation’s history to serve the spiritual needs of our country’s lawmakers, Black is a doer. He is the chaplain to all the senators. Needless to say, Dr. Black has some amazing stories.

Black believes a Christian should utilize the following Biblical principles: maintain complete obedience to God, have unswerving integrity, err on the side of caution, invest in your future, ask God for guidance, go beyond the minimum, take care of yourself physically, stay optimistic, lighten up, use what you have, live a life of praise, and be ready.

The key to putting these principles into practice and “doing” what the Word says is motivation. Is your heart in it? When our hearts aren’t in something, it often doesn’t get done. Until one is committed, there is hesitancy and distraction. Where is your heart? Where are your thoughts and priorities? What motivates you?

“Don’t store up treasures here on earth, where they can be eaten by moths and get rusty, and where thieves break in and steal. Store your treasures in heaven, where they will never become moth-eaten or rusty and where they will be safe from thieves. Wherever your treasure is, there your heart and thoughts will also be.” (Matthew 6:19-21)

“Seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.” (Matthew 6:33)

The Word and the world offer two very different priority lists. However, in life we have time for the things we want to do. The person who really wants to do something finds a way; the other finds an excuse. Medical alert — there is a cure for Excusitis — Prayer. Take this critical condition to God and priorities will fall into place. Goals will start happening! You will become a “doer”. Our To Do Lists can be renamed “Doing Lists”.

It’s nice to move beyond wishful thinking, to take action on our spiritual goals. “In the same way, faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead … I will show you my faith by what I do,” wrote James in chapter 2, verses 17 and 18.

Let’s not be content to stand on the sidelines of life. Let’s get in the game! Make it happen. Be doers of the Word. Be like Jesus Christ before us. Do.

Kerry Scott Baldwin is an Elder of the Pacific Union College Seventh-day Adventist Church.