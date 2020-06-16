Thursday Pulpit: Don’t worry, be happy now

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There are plenty of things to worry about. That’s for sure. Worry, anxiety and fear are very common emotions these days. There are many terrible, complex problems in the world.

How can we find happiness, peace and love instead? How can we replace worry with happiness? The answer is perhaps surprisingly simple – Jesus.

He gave us the ultimate gift of love. Jesus died on a cross to save us from our sins that we might have eternal life. It doesn’t get more loving than that. God is love.

In 1 John 4:18 it says, “There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear.” That’s inspiring! We can drive out fear with love. We can replace worry with happiness.

Jesus wants a personal, loving relationship with each one of us. He wants to be there in the good times and the bad times.

“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea.” (Psalm 46:1-2)

“Cast all your anxiety on Him for He cares for you.” (1 Peter 5:7)