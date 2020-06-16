Thursday Pulpit: Don’t worry, be happy now

There are plenty of things to worry about. That’s for sure. Worry, anxiety and fear are very common emotions these days. There are many terrible, complex problems in the world.
How can we find happiness, peace and love instead? How can we replace worry with happiness? The answer is perhaps surprisingly simple – Jesus.
He gave us the ultimate gift of love. Jesus died on a cross to save us from our sins that we might have eternal life. It doesn’t get more loving than that. God is love.
In 1 John 4:18 it says, “There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear.” That’s inspiring! We can drive out fear with love. We can replace worry with happiness.
Jesus wants a personal, loving relationship with each one of us. He wants to be there in the good times and the bad times.
“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea.” (Psalm 46:1-2)
“Cast all your anxiety on Him for He cares for you.” (1 Peter 5:7)
“Come to Me, all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.” (Matthew 11:28-29)
In other words, we don’t have to go through life’s problems alone. Jesus wants to help carry our worries, fears and anxieties. He wants to do the heavy lifting and remind us that there is something better. It isn’t even healthy to have a worried heart!
Years ago, my parents took my sister and me to a Bobby McFerrin concert. He has a unique vocal talent. McFerrin performed his No. 1 hit song, “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” which was such a treat to hear live.
One of the verses goes like this, “In every life we have some trouble. But when you worry you make it double. Don’t worry, be happy. Don’t worry, be happy now.”
We are so blessed to have Jesus, the source of happiness and hope. I came across this saying, “If we fill our mind with the grim, we can hardly keep our mind set on Him.” So don’t worry.
By praying and studying Scriptures, we can have an everyday relationship with Jesus Christ. We can have daily happiness, true peace and eternal love.
Kerry Scott Baldwin is an Elder of the Pacific Union College’s Seventh-day Adventist Church.
