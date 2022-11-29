Thursday Pulpit: Down by the riverside

In the aftermath of last week’s combination of gratitude and heartbreak with multiple mass shootings as our nation was gathering for Thanksgiving dinners, my mind drifted to the old spiritual “Down by the Riverside.”

The lyrics grew out of the days of slavery prior to the Civil War and were sung by slaves in the fields. “I’m gonna lay down my burden, down by the riverside … ” reminding us of the restoration and new life symbolized by baptism. Over the years, it also became a protest song against racial discrimination and war. It’s a call for healing and a new way of being.

The refrain then comes from the book of Isaiah 2:4:

"God shall judge between the nations,

and shall arbitrate for many peoples;

they shall beat their swords into ploughshares,

and their spears into pruning-hooks;

nation shall not lift up sword against nation,

neither shall they learn war anymore."

“I ain’t gonna study war no more … ” the spiritual sings. That’s an odd phrasing, isn’t it? Study war? We don’t usually talk about war in terms of learning or studying. War is something you declare or launch or engage in, but the Hebrew word here can either be translated as “learn” or “study.” What does that mean? What does it mean to linger in a world where violence can happen at any time? To live in a place where war can break out at any moment? And what does that experience do to your spirit?

When enslaved people sang this song, they knew the burden of that kind of hyper-vigilance, of that constant danger, of that trauma. So what a relief to imagine laying that burden down.

In these days, where violence is commonplace, we simmer in a pool of distress and anger, fear and suspicion. We study war. We arm ourselves for battle with real weapons and words. This “study,” this focus on protection or counterattack takes us away from concentrating on the renewal and robs us of the liberated life that is offered “down by the riverside.”

So the question becomes, can we turn our weapons into farming tools?

Can we study peace and love instead?

We are entering the season of Advent in the church when we focus on the possibilities of “hope,” “peace,” “joy” and “love” as we prepare to open our hearts once again to the gift of God in the Christ child. The presence of God did not come in power or to destroy all that had gone wrong, but “full of grace and truth,” as John puts it in his gospel story. Reading and considering this gift of God is one of the ways we can study what brings life instead of violence and death. Where and with whom will you study/learn those things?