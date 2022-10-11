Thursday Pulpit: Earthy words of wisdom

An earthy proverb dealt with stink. “Without oxen a stable stays clean, but you need a strong ox for a large harvest” (Proverbs 14:4, New Living Translation). Although I have never had an ox, this principle seems more valuable than ever.

What stinks today? What (or who) are your oxen? Usually, powerful help comes with foul-smelling realities. Our 2022 oxen include institutions of every kind, infrastructure, leadership, politics, relationships, freedom, conveniences, technology, even luxuries.

Each of us will shape our life by which end of the oxen we choose for our focus. Of course we have to regularly shovel out our stables, and we all know what is at the non-business end of every ox. But is that our best focus? Is that our elevator pitch? Is that what we want highlighted on our tombstone? Is that what we want to highlight for the world through our indelible online influence?

Jesus advised, “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world” (John 16:33, New International Version). Lately, it might seem particularly hard to have peace. There is so much negativity in our world. How can we overcome such negativity?

Here is another piece of antique advice: “Fix your thoughts on what is true, and honorable, and right, and pure, and lovely, and admirable. Think about things that are excellent and worthy of praise.” (Philippians 4:8, New Living Translation). Instead of drifting into a culture of competitive purveyors of the stinky stuff, we can choose to cultivate the courage to speak of excellence. We can post about excellence. We can comment about excellence. We can encourage excellence, and we can be excellent to each other.

I am praying that you will have an excellent week filled with peace, joy, and much satisfaction as you benefit from the blessings of the business end of our modern beasts of burden.