Thursday Pulpit: Easter every day – A message of infinite possibilities

As a child, Easter was simply a time for family gatherings, egg hunts, candy, and fun. Little did I know how much my understand of Jesus’ resurrection would grow over the ensuring years.

Speaking of Jesus’ followers, Mary Baker Eddy, the Discoverer and Founder of Christian Science, writes, “Through all the disciples experienced they became more spiritual and understood better what the Master had taught. His resurrection was also their resurrection. It helped them to raise themselves and others from spiritual dullness and blind belief in God into the perception of infinite possibilities.” (Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures, p. 34)

Many years before writing this, Eddy fell on a patch of ice, causing severe internal injury. Her physician offered little hope of recovery. Her minister was called and friends gathered in the parlor fearing the worst.

At this point, Eddy was healed from the inspiration she gained by turning to Jesus’ healing of a man with a withered hand. For me, this healing illustrates the supremacy of spiritual law, God’s law, superseding the so-called laws of matter. It showed how a deeper understanding of the presence and power of God’s love is able to remove fear, and doing so, to raise those held captive by a limited view of themselves to a higher expression of both mental and physical freedom.

Eddy was able to dress and join her friends. This demonstration of the “infinite possibilities” of God’s love was a turning point in her quest to find real and lasting health after years of sickness. She was also able to share this inspiration with others, which has resulted in cures of every kind.

Just one example of my own that I’d like to share is a healing I had of poison oak. It was the night before my high school prom. The discomfort and disfiguration to my face I was experiencing left me feeling both fearful and upset.

As I begin to pray, I was reminded of God’s love for His entire creation, including “every plant of the field” (Genesis 2:5). This lifted my thoughts from seeing poison oak as something dangerous to something with which I was made to live in harmony. This was a significant mental resurrection.

My prayer continued with the realization that everything God made was meant to fit together like a puzzle, working in unity to glorify God’s goodness. I fell asleep, feeling at peace, and the next morning all traces of poison oak had evaporated making it possible to enjoy all the festivities of my prom. Since then, I have never been troubled by poison oak.

I’ve found that this same kind of divinely inspired prayer also supports a greater expression of harmony among nations, helping to lift a darkened sense of greed and personal power into the recognition of the allness of God’s love. In this way we can say that Jesus’ resurrection inspires our own resurrection, even a deeper appreciation of the true meaning of Easter and the “infinite possibilities” awaiting us all.

Kathy Ball is a member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Napa, located at 2210 Second St. For information about attending services through Zoom or by phone, please call 707-255-5255. Additional information about Christian Science can be found at christiansciencenapa.com or christianscience.com.