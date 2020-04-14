Thursday Pulpit: Easter theology helped along by John Prine

Over the last week or so, two seemingly unconnected reflections have stayed on my heart and mind. One is the instructions that Jesus left his disciples on Maundy Thursday, the night before his trial and death. In the book of John, chapter 14:15-16, he says to them, “If ye love Me, keep My commandments. And I will pray the Father, and He shall give you another Comforter, that He may abide with you forever.”

These words, the heart of Jesus' ministry and message, feeling the loss of friends and community, while aware of his coming death, always touch me deeply. He told those gathered at table to keep on loving God and one another. For love connects and renews and reminds us of what is truly valuable and essential in this life. He then asked that they remember his love of them; that even though they often doubted or misunderstood him and his mission, that he loved and cared for them in spite of it all. He then tells that another comforter, the Holy Spirit, will be sent by God to remind them of their connection with the divine and with each other.

For all of us today, in this time of isolation and shelter-in-place directives, it's important to remember that we are not alone, not really. For God, however you see or experience the mystery that is the source and heart of creation, is eternally present with us. Love helps us to see and know this more fully by its great and abiding power to overcome boundaries and identities which separate us one from another. Even when those we love do not act the way we want them to or treat us in a manner that is not loving in return. Jesus knew that his disciples and followers loved him to the best of their ability, loved him as much as they were able. He gave them a powerful example of abiding love when he encouraged them to remember to love as he had loved them. Jesus, along with many other masters, saints and prophets, calls us to love deeply and well by reminding us how to love, so that in time, each one may learn to love, to let love in, to allow love to change them. To awaken their hearts and minds and souls to the reality of love.