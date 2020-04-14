Thursday Pulpit: Easter theology helped along by John Prine

Over the last week or so, two seemingly unconnected reflections have stayed on my heart and mind. One is the instructions that Jesus left his disciples on Maundy Thursday, the night before his trial and death. In the book of John, chapter 14:15-16, he says to them, “If ye love Me, keep My commandments. And I will pray the Father, and He shall give you another Comforter, that He may abide with you forever.”
These words, the heart of Jesus' ministry and message, feeling the loss of friends and community, while aware of his coming death, always touch me deeply. He told those gathered at table to keep on loving God and one another. For love connects and renews and reminds us of what is truly valuable and essential in this life. He then asked that they remember his love of them; that even though they often doubted or misunderstood him and his mission, that he loved and cared for them in spite of it all. He then tells that another comforter, the Holy Spirit, will be sent by God to remind them of their connection with the divine and with each other.
For all of us today, in this time of isolation and shelter-in-place directives, it's important to remember that we are not alone, not really. For God, however you see or experience the mystery that is the source and heart of creation, is eternally present with us. Love helps us to see and know this more fully by its great and abiding power to overcome boundaries and identities which separate us one from another. Even when those we love do not act the way we want them to or treat us in a manner that is not loving in return. Jesus knew that his disciples and followers loved him to the best of their ability, loved him as much as they were able. He gave them a powerful example of abiding love when he encouraged them to remember to love as he had loved them. Jesus, along with many other masters, saints and prophets, calls us to love deeply and well by reminding us how to love, so that in time, each one may learn to love, to let love in, to allow love to change them. To awaken their hearts and minds and souls to the reality of love.
This is heavy stuff, a deep theology that is not easily unpacked or understood, which helps us understand why Jesus' teachings are still more admired than practiced, more discussed than understood. So, when I heard that the great songwriter and singer John Prine had died from COVID-19 complications last week, it got me thinking about his work and the many ways his songs gave me much to reflect upon. Prine’s work spoke of the human experience in ways that were insightful, straightforward, at times shocking and often very funny too. I found again and again that his musical heart was big, his mind sharp, his folk and country musical stylings enticing and that the singer and his lyrics were nearly always genuine and empathetic as he pondered this “big old goofy world.”
One of my all-time favorite tunes is from the 1991 record, “The Missing Years”, which is named after the final album cut, “Jesus the Missing Years.” However, the song that has been in my head this week and last is a love song, a sad and tortured yet transformative long song, written by Prine after his second divorce. “All the Best” is one that explains some of what Jesus was saying when he told his followers and friends to keep my commandments, to love as I have loved you.
The song begins, “I wish you love / and happiness, I guess I wish / you all the best.” Pretty straightforward and traditional for a love song but the next line moves into uncharted waters with, “I wish you don't / do like I do. / And never fall in love with someone like you.” The pain of the one who loves and whose love is not returned. The lyric goes on to explore what it feels like to wish someone well, even when it hurts:
“Cause if you fell / just like I did / you'd probably walk around the block like a little kid. / But kids don't know / they can only guess / how hard it is / to wish you happiness”
Now this would be enough for most songs about love and broken hearts and all that, but this one takes it further as it explores the singer's experience of love, unrequited and broken though it may be, and love’s power to change and transform us, even in the midst of loss and real sadness.
“I guess that love / is like a Christmas card. / You decorate a tree / you throw it in the yard.
It decays and dies / and the snowmen melt. / Well, I once knew love / I knew how love felt.”
Prine uses such simple yet powerful images, easy to relate to, to paint a picture of the loss, the waste, that broken love can feel like. Something to toss away, a decaying and possibly diseased thing that does no good, in fact it may harm us forever!
But then a new experience arises as the heartbroken one begins to see how much has been gained in the midst of the pain and loss.
“Yeah I knew love / love knew me / And when I walked / love walked with me
And I got no hate / and I got no pride, / Well, I got so much love / that I cannot hide
Yeah, I got so much love / that I cannot hide”
This love has begun to transform the life and soul of the person who experienced it initially as romantic love, then as heartbroken lost love, and now is beginning to realize that the old ways are slipping away, the old ego identity with pride and judgment and self are being replaced by love -- pure, complete and overwhelming love which comes from the mystery at the heart of all creation, God.
In Christian terms, we would call this a new birth through God’s grace, in the Buddhist and Hindu tradition, an awakening to the divine or Buddha nature within. The Sufis might say that this is when the lover realizes that they are completely beholden to the beloved. That God is the only reality.
This process of change or transformation from our usual self-centered worldview means that the love we know and experience is not about us, but rather is about our better nature, our neighbors, and the health and well-being of all creation. Which reminds me of what Jesus answers when asked about the greatest commandment in Matthew 22: “You must love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your being, and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: You must love your neighbor as you love yourself.”
Love changes us, no matter what blocks we set up or decisions we make or resistance we might have to it. This is Jesus' message; to keep the commandments of love, to take care of each other, to love God and serve as God serves us, in love.
John Prine, in his non-religious yet deeply personal way, tells us something similar. That we have to let love lead us in life. That even when it hurts and leaves us devastated and broken, it is helping us change, teaching us how to be less self-centered and more aware of others. In time, love replaces the greed and self-need we take to be who we are, replacing it with a fuller understanding of ourselves and others too, so that, God willing, empathy, compassion and kindness take root in our souls.
This Easter season, I wish you love and happiness and may you wish each other, all the best.
Burke Owens is pastor at the St. Helena United Methodist Church at 1310 Adams St., at Oak, in St. Helena. Sunday Worship is livestreamed at 10 a.m. on the church's YouTube channel or ready to watch anytime on the church's YouTube and Facebook pages. For more information about the church, its community, offerings and programs, please see the church website, sthelenaumc.org. The church office is currently closed in response to the COVID-19 crisis. However, Pastor Burke can be reached at burkeowens@gmail.com or 339-0766.
