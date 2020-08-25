Thursday Pulpit: Embrace courage in these challenging times

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“You do not need to know precisely what is happening, or exactly where it is all going. What you need to recognize is the possibilities and challenges offered by the present moment, and to embrace them with courage, faith, and hope. In such an event, courage is the authentic form taken by love.” -- Thomas Merton

“So, what’s next, frogs or locusts?” That’s the question I’ve been getting a lot lately, with the pandemic, fires, political upheaval, economic uncertainty, racial prejudice and the systemic failure of so many of our systems. (I could fill my whole column with a discussion of the problems of today and their sources, but, if I haven’t already lost you, you certainly wouldn’t read on … ) I’d rather take up Fr. Merton’s quote and his suggestion that we pay attention to the “possibilities and challenges” of these moments we’re experiencing.

Let me start by saying, I know the glass is both half full and half empty. The challenges we face are huge. Having said that, I also believe there are possibilities before us that can lead us to a healthier way of living together. If the crises we’re facing have illuminated anything, it’s the places where we are hurting and in need of healing, and the broken places that need fixing. But rather than fixate on the problems, are we open to the possibilities presented as we adjust to life as it is now?