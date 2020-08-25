Thursday Pulpit: Embrace courage in these challenging times

“You do not need to know precisely what is happening, or exactly where it is all going. What you need to recognize is the possibilities and challenges offered by the present moment, and to embrace them with courage, faith, and hope. In such an event, courage is the authentic form taken by love.” -- Thomas Merton
“So, what’s next, frogs or locusts?” That’s the question I’ve been getting a lot lately, with the pandemic, fires, political upheaval, economic uncertainty, racial prejudice and the systemic failure of so many of our systems. (I could fill my whole column with a discussion of the problems of today and their sources, but, if I haven’t already lost you, you certainly wouldn’t read on … ) I’d rather take up Fr. Merton’s quote and his suggestion that we pay attention to the “possibilities and challenges” of these moments we’re experiencing.
Let me start by saying, I know the glass is both half full and half empty. The challenges we face are huge. Having said that, I also believe there are possibilities before us that can lead us to a healthier way of living together. If the crises we’re facing have illuminated anything, it’s the places where we are hurting and in need of healing, and the broken places that need fixing. But rather than fixate on the problems, are we open to the possibilities presented as we adjust to life as it is now?
We recently read the story of Jesus and Peter walking on water, a great metaphor for where we are today. It’s the middle of the night and the disciples are caught in a storm being “battered by the waves” when they see a figure coming toward them on the water which only serves to intensify their fears. But Jesus speaks to them, saying, “Take heart, it is I; do not be afraid.” A wonderfully creative way to say that God is with us even in the midst of our most difficult struggles. But the story doesn’t end there. Peter pushes the lesson, testing to see how deep this truth goes and asks Jesus to call him out of the boat to walk closer to Jesus. To which Jesus simply says, “Come.” Peter, “taking heart,” in faith steps out of the boat in courage.
Nelson Mandela, after being imprisoned for many years for his fight against apartheid, said, “I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave [ones] are not [those] who do not feel afraid, but [those] who conquer that fear.” Courage is acting in spite of one’s fears, in spite of the obstacles.
Isn’t this what we need these days? We need the kind of faith that steps out of the security of the boat and walks toward Jesus believing that Christ can bring calm to our chaos and restore peace. It’s the courage to act out of our convictions that we are all in this together, and together we can find a way forward. What courageous steps do you, do we, need to take in order to bring peace to this chaotic time?
Jonathan Eastman is pastor of the Presbyterian Church of Saint Helena, 1428 Spring St. Currently we are taping our services and putting them on our YouTube channel: FirstPresbyterian Church of Saint Helena, CA
