Thursday Pulpit: Eternally optimistic

There is a publication called “Bottom Line” that cuts to the chase of important matters. It sifts through marketing hype and misinformation. It delves into the heart of the matter. Usually in life “the bottom line” is what really counts, and sometimes it is all that counts.

One section of “Bottom Line” is titled, “Eye on the Donut, Not on the Hole.” It isn’t about Krispy Kremes. It’s basically the same concept as the glass is half-full vs. half-empty. It’s about being positive. Being an eternal optimist! What is life without a spirit of love and hope?

This school of thought can be awfully challenging at times. As violent acts happen in our society and around the globe, we are tempted to walk in fear. However, the 23rd Psalm says, “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you (God) are with me.” That is certainly comforting to know.

America has always represented liberty, justice and golden opportunity. People are free to be individuals in America — good or bad. They can be just about anything they want to be. There are huge opportunities for anyone who has more drive than excuses. Success is unlimited and it’s measured by happiness.

We can be optimistic about today and hopeful for the future. We don’t need to fear. We can overcome because of Jesus! He overcame the world.

The 23rd Psalm frequently gets referred to, but the 22nd Psalm often gets overlooked. It is quite an example of a good person suffering temporarily. Even Jesus, when dying on the cross, had verse 1 on his lips. “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” (Matthew 27:46) Jesus became a human, died and was raised from the dead to save us eternally from the forces of evil. Because God created us with freedom of choice, some people consistently choose the evil way.

Through much of the 22nd Psalm, David suffers and grieves under attack. Then there is a dramatic turn to exuberance and praise! After all, God is supremely powerful and omnipotent. “Posterity will serve him; future generations will be told about the Lord. They will proclaim his righteousness to a people yet unborn.” (Psalm 22:30-31)

Being upbeat and positive about life may not be as easy as it used to be. Maintaining a warm heart may be more difficult in the 21st Century. But the bottom line is that it absolutely can be done. “The greatest challenge of the day is: how to bring about a revolution of the heart, a revolution which has to start with each one of us?” (Dorothy Day)

As the Psalmist wrote in chapter 22, verse 26, “They who seek the Lord will praise him — may your hearts live forever!” Keep your eyes on the good things. Keep your eyes on the donuts.

The bottom line is to keep your eyes on Jesus. Because of Him, we can be eternally optimistic.

Kerry Scott Baldwin is an Elder of the Pacific Union College Seventh-day Adventist Church.