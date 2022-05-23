Thursday Pulpit: Failing well

Seven years ago, the local high school upgraded their pool. They took out the old one and put in one that’s close to state-of-the-art. But for various reasons, I quit swimming, until a month ago. Between swimming and my golf game, I’ve been trying to learn how to fail well. While I love playing, I’m still really a duffer.

I used to be a pretty good swimmer on my high school team, and then, my senior year, my younger sister Nancy was a freshman. It seemed like every week during the morning PA announcements, Nancy Eastman had broken another swimming record at our school. It got so bad that it wasn’t long before I was known around campus as “Nancy’s little brother.” It was pretty humbling. So, when I decided it was time to get back in the pool, my ego had anxiety about my ability to do this well, and alongside it came a fear of failure. Simply put, I was afraid my fear of failing would keep me from sticking with it — that and the 5:30 a.m. workout time! I’ve been back at it for over a month and I’m improving because I’m learning to let go of some of my expectations about what I can actually do. I’m learning to fail better. Really it was Julie’s encouragement, telling me before and after, she was proud of me, that has kept me going many mornings.

My favorite post-Easter appearance of Jesus to the disciples comes at the end of John’s Gospel. There are multiple sermons in the story, but I treasure the conversation between Jesus and Peter.

The last time the two were face to face, Peter had betrayed Jesus. “I don’t know him,” he had insisted three times. Just as Jesus predicted, Peter had failed to stand by Jesus when his life was on the line. And here Jesus is standing on the beach and Peter can hardly look him in the eye without seeing his own failure. Peter has no idea how to rebuild the bridge that he has burned.

So Jesus initiates the conversation, “Simon son of John, do you love me more than these?” It’s a painful and direct question. Do you love me more than your friends? Do you love me more than your own beating heart?

When Jesus asks, “Do you love me?” he’s using the Greek word “agape.” There are several different Greek words that translate as “love” in English. Without understanding the Greek, we lose the subtle differences. “Agape” is the most grand and unconditional of loves. The kind of love we believe God has for us. “Peter, do you love me like God loves you?” In response, Peter chooses to use a different word for love, “philio.” “Philio” is the love one has for a sibling or a friend. Think Philadelphia — the City of Brotherly Love. “Lord, you know that I philio you,” says Peter.

The question comes a second time, “Peter, son of John, do you agape me?” “Yes, Lord,” Peter says, “you know that I philio you.” And you can imagine how heartbreaking it must have been for Jesus to ask a third time, “Peter, do you love me?” Only this time, Jesus also uses the word “philio.” After asking twice if Peter loves him with agape, the love of God, Jesus now asks him if he can love him like a brother. “Lord, you know everything,” says Peter. “You know that I love you like a brother.” Peter’s limitation is clear and it’d be easy to be disappointed in his response; his failure is again on full display.

Is it weird that going back to the pool has changed my reading of the text? Is it weird that I’ve been swimming long enough to recognize what Jesus is up to here, asking Peter to go one more lap, even though the stroke will fall to pieces? When Jesus changes from agape to philio, I see him looking Peter straight in the eyes, building back the relationship Peter thought was destroyed; brought back to life by Jesus’ deep love, forgiveness, and acceptance of Peter’s limitations. And Peter finds the bridge between him and his Lord rebuilt.

Peter fails into Jesus’ arms, rising back onto his feet, stronger than he was before.

For me, that is an incredibly hopeful message. We are reminded that following Jesus is not about perfection. It’s not about flawless execution or perfect understanding. It’s about telling the truth. It’s about failing and trying again. As scary as it is to fail, learning to do it well is also an enormous relief and it may be the only path to the kind of abundant life that Jesus offers us.

Jonathan Eastman is pastor of the Presbyterian Church of Saint Helena, 1428 Spring St. The church has returned to in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays with live stream and recordings on its YouTube channel, First Presbyterian Church of Saint Helena, California.