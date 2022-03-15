Thursday Pulpit: Faith and kindness amid suffering

Admittedly, it is not an easy topic to approach, but it has arisen as several people asked me, “Why hasn’t God done something about the horrible suffering in Ukraine?”

It seems humanity is at it again. Where people long to be free to rule themselves, to live by their own customs and traditions, and chart their way into a future they have designed for themselves, another powerful leader has deigned to over-rule them.

In a country where peace has been shattered by violence and war, it is hard to understand the motives of those perpetrating this horror. Is it ideas about who we are and whose we are? Does it have to do with might making right and power over others raises the powerful higher? We continue to make enemies of sisters and brothers. We persist in fighting wars out of fear … that there is not enough to go around, and we need what they have, that if we don’t show strength, we’ll become the next victim. These wars have as much to do with the terrors within us as they are blamed on real and imagined threats from without. We are constantly tearing at the bonds that tie our destinies to one another, we have become disjointed.

To this tragedy, faith offers an alternative. There is a power beyond us, a wisdom deeper than our feeble understanding, a grace that longs to embrace each and every one of us. God is still with us, and among us. God, who through all time, has been with the disenfranchised, the oppressed, and the outcast. The divine, who in Christ, became one of us, with us in our pain, our sadness, our beauty, our hardships, our messiness, our ugliness, our struggles, and our joys. God accompanies us, walks alongside us, beside us, including us in creating the world. Alongside and within us, God calls us to work for peace, hope, love, unity. We are meant to be partners with God in creating the world we want to see; holding fast to the values of grace, forgiveness, beauty.

There have been multiple stories of people whose hearts and souls have been moved to respond and support those suffering in the Ukraine. My favorite was the pastry shop in Texas that was raising relief funds by selling cheesecake. The line went around the block. And when their supply ran out, the people in line still donated to the cause. I saw it too in the young Ukrainian girl singing “Let It Go” in a bomb shelter (she was eventually taken to her grandmother’s house in Poland).

These acts of charity and support are not in balance with the suffering endured, but they are a start. Our prayers, our imaginative responses of support, our simple acts of kindness, these things are what we have and where God is. May they multiply in the coming days and weeks.

Jonathan Eastman is pastor of the Presbyterian Church of Saint Helena.