I had the privilege of providing a Sunday School lesson about a subject that is somewhat unique to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but which I believe has meaningful application for people of all Christian faiths.

“Consecrating” ourselves to making Jesus Christ the center of all our thoughts and actions or consecrating our souls in our never-ending attempts to live Christ-like lives are such noble objectives and clearly goals that elevate us and those around us.

In Matthew 19:16-22, we read the story of the young man who asked the Savior, “Good Master, what good thing shall I do, that I may have eternal life?" By definition, eternal life is a life beyond our earthly existence that is in the presence of our Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ.

Jesus’s response was to remind the young man of a portion of the 10 commandments found in the Old Testament. He said, “If thou wilt enter into life (meaning eternal life with deity), keep the commandments."

The young man then said, “which of the commandments?” to which the Lord reviewed expectations that we not commit murder, adultery, steal, or bear false witness. In further review of some of the 10 commandments, the Lord emphasized that he "should honor thy father and thy mother and to love thy neighbor as thyself.”

The young man then said unto the Savior, “All these things have I kept from my youth up; what lack I yet?” And Jesus reply was, “If thou wilt be perfect, go and sell that thou hast, and give to the poor, and thou shalt have treasure in heaven: and come and follow me.”

Of course, as was related by Matthew, when this individual heard the Lord’s words, “he went away sorrowful: for he had great possessions.”

Just imagine what relationships and intimacies the young man in this story might have had with the Savior and with His apostles, what revelations and visions he might have received, had he been able to live the law of a kingdom in which there are no poor. As it is this young man remains nameless; as it might have been, his name could have been in honorable remembrance among God’s children forever.

As we read in John 21:1-17, after His crucifixion and subsequent resurrection, Jesus found His disciples/apostles on the sea of Tiberias. After dining together on a feast of fish that the Disciples caught from nets placed where the Lord had once again directed them, He asked Peter, “Lovest thou me more than these?” — meaning the fish.

The Lord asked this question three times and although Peter was disappointed that the Lord would ask him such a question, each time the Savior’s response to Peter’s “thou knowest that I love thee" comment, was then “Feed my sheep.”

Jesus had surely convinced Peter and the other apostles that if he wanted fish he could get them, but He wasn’t looking for fishermen, but “fishers of men.” He was disappointed that they were not out preaching the gospel and building His kingdom. More than fishermen, He wanted those who would defend His faith and feed His sheep. And, clearly, He wanted disciples who would love Him by “keeping His commandments,” which included spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Bearing testimony to the Savior’s divine purpose is a behavior the Lord expects of all his children.

As I concluded my comments in the Sunday School instruction, I suggested that being “consecrated” or “all-in” when it comes to serving the Lord and attending to those who don’t feel they belong, or who feel like they aren’t good enough, or who qualify as the poor and the needy, my level of “consecration” is occasionally not unlike my golf game. I know what to do to be playing or serving adequately, but far too often can’t/don’t put all the things I know into practice.

Yes, none of us are perfect, but we can all do more when it comes to supporting the poor and the needy, lifting the downtrodden, and feeding His sheep. Perhaps the best thing we can do is commit to being better.