For most of my life I have felt safe to move about freely without harm. Even though there have been instances where the situation seemed alarming and frightening I have found, through my study of Christian Science, the strength and fortitude to rise above the chaos and find safety.
Wikipedia defines safety as the “condition of being protected from harm or other non-desirable outcomes.” Unfortunately, natural disasters and attacks by individuals and groups continue to challenge our communities, making it difficult to feel such protection.
For me, safety lies in the knowledge that I can trust God to pave the way to harmony in any situation.
It is like listening to the radio. Just because you have turned off the radio doesn’t mean the radio waves have stopped flowing. God is everywhere, even if we don’t have Him tuned in at the moment. Inviting Him into our thoughts calms our fears, giving us a greater sense of peace.
I was at school waiting for my daughter to return from a field trip. The bus was very late and I began to feel fearful. The thought of an accident or serious injury to my daughter and others were so strong that I begin to sob. Then I realized that I was simply being terrorized by thoughts.
Immediately I turned to God who has been an infinite source of help for me. The Bible tells about God’s love for His children and that each of us are already included in His kingdom of heaven. Jesus Christ said, “The kingdom of God is within you.”
God’s assurance of safety and health begin to crowd out the fear of harm. I knew I could trust my daughter to God and that she would be safe. Within a few moments I could see the bus, which confirmed my daughter’s safety.
The Bible is a great source of information about God and His ability to keep his children safe. Three men were safe in the midst of a fiery furnace; Daniel was unharmed in the lion’s den; Jesus walked safely through an angry crowd who were about to stone him; and Paul was protected from the bite of a viper.
These incidents happened many years ago, however, they have been relevant in my personal experiences and have given me assurance that the God I know to be good is available anytime, anywhere, to save me from personal, physical and mental harm. This isn’t simply a matter of trying to think positively, but rather allowing my thought to be informed by the one divine Mind (with a capital “M”) or God.
God is the infinite source of good and loves all His children. There is no waiting for His infinite comfort, care, and safety.